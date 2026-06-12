17 favourite funny responses to this viral clip of a billionaire’s superyacht carrying his Formula One car

Social Media Billionaires

If you’ve ever wondered how the other half live, just glance in the direction of Jared and Ivanka Kushner, who recently announced their intention to buy an island off the coast of Albania, where they plan to build a private off-grid resort.

Ivanka Trump announces that she and her husband, Jared Kushner, are building a massive off-the-grid private island in the middle of the Mediterranean. The island spans 1,400 hectares and currently has no power. They will be working with some of the world's greatest living… pic.twitter.com/0yJqr3nHSw — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) June 2, 2026

We’re not sure whether Ivanka has found out the island, Sazan, isn’t in the Mediterranean Sea, it’s in the Adriatic, but she’ll definitely be aware that Albanians have been holding mass demonstrations against the proposals. LOL.

Someone else who knows a thing or three about just buying whatever you want because you can afford it is billionaire Abbas Hussain Sajwani, CEO of AHS Properties – a luxury development company based in Dubai.

A video of his superyacht carrying his Aston Martin F1 car has recently gone viral after David Cesaro filmed it arriving in Port Rashid.

Although the YouTube clip was posted three months ago, it was given a boost when it found its way to X – incorrectly described as being in Monaco.

Billionaire displays his F1 race car in his mega yacht in Monaco pic.twitter.com/Vkd5sVyhdW — INTERIOR PORN (@INTERIORPORN1) June 8, 2026

The reactions were something no money can buy – as Elon Musk has repeatedly demonstrated – funny!

It’s occasionally NSFW.

1.

This is nothing. I took my kids to the cinema and bought them all a large popcorn each. https://t.co/MHoUABf2AG — MANIC 😕 (@YaYaMANIC) June 9, 2026

2.

Can someone beckon the Killer Whales please. https://t.co/6jbIo8dJ7q — Sherri (@sherriontherock) June 9, 2026

3.

that’s an aston martin. the boat is probably faster. https://t.co/NVwta2vjv1 — frank bullitt (@the_blueprint) June 10, 2026

4.

I love my paper straw and paper bags that rip https://t.co/oEYblucUmR — Ricky Chu (@RikDaddy) June 10, 2026

5.

This is literally equivalent to a full tank of petrol in SA. https://t.co/fwpPG9GOWB — insizwa nsi (@AdvKindness) June 9, 2026

6.

A sign around his neck saying "cunt" would be cheaper. — Peter (@Peter39462624) June 10, 2026

7.

Small Penis Alert https://t.co/NRwxYf64DS — Savvas Koumis (@sko72) June 10, 2026

8.

Good luck with that salty air getting in your car bro! — Davicio (@SalteryLake) June 9, 2026

9.