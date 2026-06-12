Social Media Billionaires

17 favourite funny responses to this viral clip of a billionaire’s superyacht carrying his Formula One car

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 12th, 2026

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If you’ve ever wondered how the other half live, just glance in the direction of Jared and Ivanka Kushner, who recently announced their intention to buy an island off the coast of Albania, where they plan to build a private off-grid resort.

We’re not sure whether Ivanka has found out the island, Sazan, isn’t in the Mediterranean Sea, it’s in the Adriatic, but she’ll definitely be aware that Albanians have been holding mass demonstrations against the proposals. LOL.

Someone else who knows a thing or three about just buying whatever you want because you can afford it is billionaire Abbas Hussain Sajwani, CEO of AHS Properties – a luxury development company based in Dubai.

A video of his superyacht carrying his Aston Martin F1 car has recently gone viral after David Cesaro filmed it arriving in Port Rashid.

Although the YouTube clip was posted three months ago, it was given a boost when it found its way to X – incorrectly described as being in Monaco.

The reactions were something no money can buy – as Elon Musk has repeatedly demonstrated – funny!

It’s occasionally NSFW.

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