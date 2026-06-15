Elon Musk just became the world’s first trillionaire, but the savage owns were worth his weight in gold – 21 favourites

News elon musk SpaceX

After floating SpaceX on the stock exchange on Friday, Elon Musk has become the world’s first trillionaire – despite the valuation of the company, which has never made a profit, being widely disputed.

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Senator Elizabeth Warren pointed out the elephant in the room.

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The internet was full of Musk fanboys talking about how brilliant he is, and attributing his obscene wealth to his own hard work.

Others were a little less brainwashed.

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