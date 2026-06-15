Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage says he started a Substack because the mainstream media ‘misrepresents him’, and the chinny reckon was visible from space – 21 sceptical clapbacks

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 15th, 2026

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Nigel Farage’s interaction with journalists who are inclined to ask him searching questions about his financial and political dealings – i.e. do their jobs – has been pared down to almost zero since he was quizzed on the £5 million given to him by a crypto billionaire.

At a recent press conference with the silenced Makerfield Reform candidate Robert Kenyon, Farage got extremely ‘lucky’ when the handful of vetted journalists somehow forgot about the £5 million, and instead riled him by asking him about the candidate’s offensive internet posts.

After the horrific murder of Henry Nowak and the mishandling by the police of the moments leading to his death, Farage was widely criticised for calling for people to react with ‘pure cold rage’, which has been linked with the violent disorder that followed.

Being scrutinised even a teeny tiny bit was clearly the last straw, because NF has now decided to ask himself the questions, provide the answers, and spin himself as a victim of the media, by starting a Substack.

Brenda from Bristol reacting to the news of another general election with the words 'Not another one'

The mainstream media distorts what he says by *checks notes* reporting when he says the £5 million crypto gift was absolutely not political, and also reporting when he says that it was a reward for Brexit. Those devious bast_ journalists.

We’re sure you can find your way to Farage’s first post if you feel inclined.

Britain is a two-tier state against white people. Showing a map of London claiming to show prefernce given to non-uk-born residents for housing.

But here’s the tl;dr version.

‘Unsubstantiated and/or inflammatory claims about a two-tier anti-white establishment, with misrepresented references.’

You know – the stuff he’s been banging on about now that he can’t push for Brexit.

The reaction was exactly what you’d expect.

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