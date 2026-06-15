Nigel Farage says he started a Substack because the mainstream media ‘misrepresents him’, and the chinny reckon was visible from space – 21 sceptical clapbacks

Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage’s interaction with journalists who are inclined to ask him searching questions about his financial and political dealings – i.e. do their jobs – has been pared down to almost zero since he was quizzed on the £5 million given to him by a crypto billionaire.

Sky's @CathyNewman questions Reform UK leader Nigel Farage over £5m gift from party donor. Nigel Farage says he has “no case to answer” amid questions over the donation. 🔗 https://t.co/bPRCc5GkzU pic.twitter.com/14yV3xcmjA — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 6, 2026

At a recent press conference with the silenced Makerfield Reform candidate Robert Kenyon, Farage got extremely ‘lucky’ when the handful of vetted journalists somehow forgot about the £5 million, and instead riled him by asking him about the candidate’s offensive internet posts.

Farage brushes off his Pervy Plumbers Social media posts with the usual lies and deflection.

These comments were posted a decade ago – no they were not. The Carol Vorderman post was just 5 years ago.

They have been taken out of context – no they include self‑contained assertions,… pic.twitter.com/dU7kZ53Wd7 — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) June 10, 2026

After the horrific murder of Henry Nowak and the mishandling by the police of the moments leading to his death, Farage was widely criticised for calling for people to react with ‘pure cold rage’, which has been linked with the violent disorder that followed.

James O’Brien is absolutely right to eviscerate Nigel Farage. This shameless ghoul is gleefully exploiting Henry Nowak’s horrific murder to whip up division and “cold rage” while the grieving family begs for no politicisation. Farage’s toxic opportunism is dangerous and… — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) June 2, 2026

Being scrutinised even a teeny tiny bit was clearly the last straw, because NF has now decided to ask himself the questions, provide the answers, and spin himself as a victim of the media, by starting a Substack.

The mainstream media constantly distorts what I say. You can no longer rely on them to report the truth. That’s why I’ve decided to speak to you directly and launch my essays to Britain. ✍️ Read my first post out tomorrow at 8am. Click below or in my bio to subscribe. pic.twitter.com/Pyj0JduVi1 — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) June 13, 2026

The mainstream media distorts what he says by *checks notes* reporting when he says the £5 million crypto gift was absolutely not political, and also reporting when he says that it was a reward for Brexit. Those devious bast_ journalists.

We’re sure you can find your way to Farage’s first post if you feel inclined.

But here’s the tl;dr version.

‘Unsubstantiated and/or inflammatory claims about a two-tier anti-white establishment, with misrepresented references.’

You know – the stuff he’s been banging on about now that he can’t push for Brexit.

The reaction was exactly what you’d expect.

1.

This is why I am cutting all ties with the mainstream media – they occasionally tell the truth. pic.twitter.com/ULXwslBe10 — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) June 13, 2026

2.

I'm old enough to remember when Nigel Farage would hold a press conference at the drop of a hat. So why is he now launching his divisive policies in a blog post from the safety of his keyboard? I can think of 5 million reasons why… — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) June 14, 2026

3.

No, you're hiding from scrutiny. You don't want journalists to ask you about the £5M donations and Robert Kenyon's tweets. — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) June 13, 2026

4.

Well, that's Substack ruined then. Nigel Farage is STILL weaponising the tragic death of Henry Nowack in his first 'essay'. In this first foray into writing without scrutiny, he is making the claim that Britain is a two-tier state 'against white people'. A dog whistle so loud… pic.twitter.com/479qOB0YjO — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) June 14, 2026

5.

Farage says his new theme of racial politics will now be pushed in his own Substack. The idea, it seems, is to avoid scrutiny by anyone who may point out his carefully-crafted misrepresentations.https://t.co/k6ejc34BJW https://t.co/QXsBtYt0jv — Fraser Nelson (@FraserNelson) June 13, 2026

6.

When are you going to write an essay about the £5m? https://t.co/AYE6vIUx9k — Reform Party UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) June 14, 2026

7.

Stop telling lies, answer difficult questions, attend the House of Commons and hold surgeries then we will listen to your whining https://t.co/eTUecw03vt — Barbara Rivers (@Barbara07549007) June 13, 2026

8.

This is something Farage would never have posted only 3 months ago.

It’s astonishing how Musk and Maga succeeded in pushing the political landscape even more to the far right. https://t.co/OWsiwvU2mm — Annette Dittert  (@annettedittert) June 14, 2026

9.

Funny how his concern about being scrutinised by the media coincided with revelations about the £5m he got from a Thailand-based crypto billionaire. https://t.co/0trVvNb1Wy — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) June 13, 2026

10.

You only have to read the headline to know this is a pile of 💩. A two-tier state AGAINST white people? Give me a break. Don't get me wrong, bad things can and do happen to white people. But statistically, you're overwhelmingly more likely to experience discrimination,… — Jon Wiltshire (@JonathanWiltsh7) June 14, 2026

11.