The UK and the US: two nations divided by a cheese and onion roll – 23 American minds boggling at the sight of proper British pub grub

Social Media food UK vs US

As George Bernard Shaw almost certainly didn’t say about the US and the UK, they are ‘two nations divided by a common language’.

While calling petrol ‘gas’ when it’s a liquid, and saying ‘horseback riding’ when we’d love to know what other part of the horse people can ride may be irritating, the real divide is between what Americans and Brits think about this good, hearty, cheese and onion roll.

The American mind cannot comprehend the pub cheese and onion roll pic.twitter.com/9ag4KkOT9R — Largacty3 (@largacty3) June 13, 2026

Largacty3’s assessment of the situation was pretty much on the money, and that money was clearly not the dollar.

Here’s how Americans have been insulting a staple of our national menu.

1.

At the America 250th Celebration there should be a slideshow of things we avoided by gaining our independence, and this should be the first photo. https://t.co/qrFNnTAeqP — Happy Captain (@EODHappyCaptain) June 13, 2026

2.

Saying anything feels like punching down. https://t.co/0iFYsr5xq5 — Everything Price Sufferer (but especially eggs) (@agraybee) June 14, 2026

3.

I’m losing sleep over this. It’s all I see when I close my eyes. The insane amount of raw onion. The THICK, unrefrigerated slices of cheese. The bone dry bread with a useless, thin smearing of dressing (unclear what kind) on the top bun. A culinary transgression. Prison. https://t.co/Lz1gsO7hwR — Jeff A. Chamer (@jeffchamer) June 14, 2026

4.

What did food do to the English to make them do this to it? https://t.co/shxow6Nh6H — Arthur Boreman (yes, that Arthur Boreman) (@ArthurBoreman) June 14, 2026

5.

I’m worried these will end up in America now, like some invasive beatle that snuck in on an ornamental plant from the Orient and destroyed half our forests https://t.co/ECrWStVYOR — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) June 14, 2026

6.

This looks like something they serve you in jail. https://t.co/shxow6Nh6H — Arthur Boreman (yes, that Arthur Boreman) (@ArthurBoreman) June 13, 2026

7.

The War's been over for 70 years and they're still eating like the Luftwaffe is flying overhead https://t.co/1wnvOm2kws — macdonaldborgar (@macdonaldborgar) June 13, 2026

8.

The greatest chef in England is an 8 year old with an almost empty refrigerator. https://t.co/shxow6Nh6H — Arthur Boreman (yes, that Arthur Boreman) (@ArthurBoreman) June 14, 2026

9.

Because we don’t want to https://t.co/1oT0YJBSoO — Poe's Law, Esq: Poe's Lawyer (@dyingscribe) June 13, 2026

10.

A block of Walmart white cheddar on a dry bun with half a raw onion and some "Salad Cream" You have butter, you have fire. You could toast the bun, melt the cheese, sauté the onions.. You don't HAVE to eat like a medieval peasant.. https://t.co/gm8wUzk8gR pic.twitter.com/kygMREvbmH — Grape-kun's PISSED! (@RickyLaFleurRX7) June 14, 2026

11.

Sure we can, we just have to think of the laziest thing possible to make. — J.S.Hooks (@MacGyversPistol) June 13, 2026

12.

I don’t want to comprehend whatever this is https://t.co/ryLSxXaOmQ — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) June 14, 2026

13.

No blue check means he’s just hate-baiting for the love of the game. https://t.co/SMkthtWLgp — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) June 14, 2026

14.