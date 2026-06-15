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The UK and the US: two nations divided by a cheese and onion roll – 23 American minds boggling at the sight of proper British pub grub

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 15th, 2026

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As George Bernard Shaw almost certainly didn’t say about the US and the UK, they are ‘two nations divided by a common language’.

While calling petrol ‘gas’ when it’s a liquid, and saying ‘horseback riding’ when we’d love to know what other part of the horse people can ride may be irritating, the real divide is between what Americans and Brits think about this good, hearty, cheese and onion roll.

Largacty3’s assessment of the situation was pretty much on the money, and that money was clearly not the dollar.

Here’s how Americans have been insulting a staple of our national menu.

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