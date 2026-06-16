Sport world cup

An American said fewer than a dozen people in the US had ever heard of Côte d’Ivoire before the World Cup but some fans cried foul

Poke Reporter. Updated June 16th, 2026

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To the World Cup, which not even a week in might already be exceeding expectations with lots of goals, unexpected results and not a hint of Donald Trump turning up to a game. Not yet, anyway.

The learning curve for Americans is turning out to be a steep one, though. Not just the rules of the game but the names of the countries … and the fact that some of these countries exist at all.

But don’t take our word for it, ask Boston ‘media personality’ and inventor of Barstool Sports (it says here) Dave Portnoy.

But did it say more about Dave Portnoy than it did Trump’s America? Maybe. Also – maybe not.

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Not that Ivory Coast supporters will care after their team beat Ecuador – a country surely more than 11 Americans have heard of – 1-0 in their opening group game. Next!

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Donald Trump wouldn’t stop holding hands with Brigitte Macron and the French president wasn’t the only one who was left unutterably bemused

Source @stoolpresidente