Politics Brigitte Macron donald trump emmanuel macron

Donald Trump wouldn’t stop holding hands with Brigitte Macron and the French president wasn’t the only one who was left unutterably bemused

John Plunkett. Updated June 16th, 2026

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Donald Trump’s arrived at the G7 in France to celebrate his pretend Iran war win and catch up with his fellow war leaders. Oh, and hold hands with the French First Lady, Brigitte Macron, for as long as he possibly could.

Yes, we know he’s more famous for his handshakes than holding hands – he was at it again at the G7 – but this was something different, as the American president clutched onto Macron’s hand for far longer than was surely necessary.

And the look of amused bemusement on the face of Emmanuel Macron was basically shared by the entire internet.

Thank goodness she was there to help.

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Donald Trump tried his insane tug-of-war handshake on Brigitte Macron, and she was exactly as thrilled as you’d expect

Source @TheRickWilson