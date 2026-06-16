Donald Trump said it was nonsense the US was paying Iran ‘$300m’ and for once the entire internet agreed with him

US donald trump Iran

When is a victory not a victory? When it’s Donald Trump’s war on Iran, obviously, where JD Vance has confirmed that the US will pay Iran $300bn to repair war damage.

Way to go, Donny!

Except Trump was at pains to insist that no such payments will be made, with a post on Truth Social that was subsequently shared by the White House.

And if it was an attempt to underline that his administration knows exactly what it’s up to, it was an epic failure.

"Iran has agreed to never have a Nuclear Weapon! Also, the story that the U.S. is paying Iran 300 million Dollars is Fake News, put out by the Dumocrats!!!" – President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/Y9N9QWUqKm — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 15, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Nobody is talking about 300 million dollars, dumbass. It's $300 BILLION.

With a B. You clowns are so dumb.

ALSO with a B. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) June 16, 2026

2.

He is right. It is a lie. It's $300 BILLION. Thank you for your attention to this matter. https://t.co/wK9nynZkeN — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 15, 2026

3.

Actually the number is 300 billion dollars and it was confirmed by your own Vice President JD Vance. Idiots https://t.co/0fITbqKwyl — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 16, 2026

4.

What about the story you're paying Iran $300 BILLION dollars? Is that fake news as well? https://t.co/wiKJMF2JtO — God (@TheTweetOfGod) June 16, 2026

5.

Is that because it’s really 300 BILLION dollars? pic.twitter.com/aq63wK7wnP — Phil Kennedy (@PhillipAKennedy) June 15, 2026

6.

"Iran reaffirms that under no circumstances will Iran ever seek, develop or acquire any nuclear weapons." JCPOA, 2015 https://t.co/OsqEphcjGS — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) June 16, 2026

7.

yeah cus its not 300 mil but 300 BIL https://t.co/imlojhBT2U — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) June 15, 2026

8.

Hahahaha yup, cause it's $300 billion you buffoon. — Kurt Adamson (@FlankedJose) June 15, 2026

9.

LOL. And Hitler agreed to never ever invade Europe… President Trump, please stop gaslighting us. We're not Democrat voters. We actually know our history, and we certainly know right from wrong! https://t.co/okfIfQ1sn3 — AJ Steel Show (@ajsteelshow) June 16, 2026

10.

“300 million is Fake News” Oh? So then it’s 300 BILLION? https://t.co/4ruaGWomRu — 🇺🇸 Jake Hilton 🇮🇱 (@TheDemSlayer) June 15, 2026

11.

12.

It's $300 BILLION dipshit!

And JD Vance confirmed it this morning on live TV! pic.twitter.com/SzbFAOgoKL — Impeach Trump a 3rd Time! (@Christo12919382) June 16, 2026

13.

300 billion, not million. So hes technically right — Another (@AllwhichIam) June 15, 2026

READ MORE

JD Vance confirmed that the US will pay Iran $300 billion to repair war damage, if you were wondering how ‘winning’ looks – 23 sceptical responses