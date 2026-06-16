US donald trump Iran

Donald Trump said it was nonsense the US was paying Iran ‘$300m’ and for once the entire internet agreed with him

John Plunkett. Updated June 16th, 2026

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When is a victory not a victory? When it’s Donald Trump’s war on Iran, obviously, where JD Vance has confirmed that the US will pay Iran $300bn to repair war damage.

Way to go, Donny!

Except Trump was at pains to insist that no such payments will be made, with a post on Truth Social that was subsequently shared by the White House.

And if it was an attempt to underline that his administration knows exactly what it’s up to, it was an epic failure.

And these people surely said it best.

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JD Vance confirmed that the US will pay Iran $300 billion to repair war damage, if you were wondering how ‘winning’ looks – 23 sceptical responses