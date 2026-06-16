JD Vance confirmed that the US will pay Iran $300 billion to repair war damage, if you were wondering how ‘winning’ looks – 23 sceptical responses

US donald trump iran war JD Vance

After Trump claiming there was a deal just about every week since February, it seems there finally is – at least on paper – an end to the war between the US, Iran and Israel.

“The Deal with Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!” President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RdSwyEdEtO — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 14, 2026

Except, it’s actually just two of those three.

BREAKING: Benjamin Netanyahu says he will not comply with President Trump’s peace deal with Iran and will strike Iran and Lebanon whenever he deems necessary. Netanyahu says he does not see eye to eye with Trump on the issue and that he is responsible for Israel’s security.… pic.twitter.com/3JECB3b4hF — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) June 15, 2026

That looks like a significant fly in the ointment to us, but hey – there’s a stable genius in the White House. It must be okay.

The US has agreed to pay $300 billion for rebuilding infrastructure damaged by the bombing, which also saw between 7.5 and 10 thousand deaths across all the countries involved.

In addition to the $300 billion, the US will release $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets in exchange for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, with $12 billion having already been released.

The $300 billion figure was confirmed by JD Vance – one of the main architects of the deal.

CBS: The Iranians are saying they're gonna have access to a $300 billion reconstruction fund. True or false? JD VANCE: That's the sort of things they could have access to so long as they honor their end of the obligation pic.twitter.com/30Ip8CGItn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 15, 2026

It was signed on Sunday, and you’ll never guess how Trump achieved that while he was busy watching his birthday motorbike stunts and wrestling.

The irony!

Here’s a rundown of how closely the deal matches Trump’s ever-changing stated aims.

Trump’s stated war aims at the start of March, compared with latest Memorandum of Understanding :

1. Regime change.

[Now: not mentioned.]

2. Annihilation of Iran’s navy.

[Achieved, but no block on rebuilding new ships, and Iran still demanding compensation for old ones.]… — John Simpson (@JohnSimpsonNews) June 15, 2026

But… but… but… Obama!

Fun Fact: When Obama unfroze only 1.7 billion of Iran's own assets, Trump called it a RANSOM. My how times have changed! 😂😂😂 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 15, 2026

We don’t know if Trump saw the Vance interview, or understands that a million isn’t a billion, but he had a little rant about it on Truth Social.

"Iran has agreed to never have a Nuclear Weapon! Also, the story that the U.S. is paying Iran 300 million Dollars is Fake News, put out by the Dumocrats!!!" – President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/Y9N9QWUqKm — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 15, 2026

Perhaps it’s time to consider an internet ban for the over-80s.

Tweeters tore the deal apart.

1.

How much did President Obama send ???? https://t.co/9Z08kpmaOc — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) June 16, 2026

2.

Need MAGA to explain to the rest of us with brain cells how giving Iran $300 Billion is different or somehow better than giving Iran $1.7 Billion? Explain it to us like we're at a @EricTrump level of intelligence. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 15, 2026

3.

Trump is the first leader in history to “defeat” a country 60 times, then be forced to pay them $300 BILLION — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinkle) June 15, 2026

4.

How the fuck do we have $300 billion to rebuild Iran after we spent $80 billion bombing it, when we don’t “have the money” for pediatric cancer research? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 15, 2026

5.

We spent over $70B bombing them.

We will spend $300B to rebuild them.

We lost this war, and now we will be funding Iran. https://t.co/PASslQOfHU — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 15, 2026

6.

Trump is giving $300 billion to Iran. This could pay for: — Student debt elimination for 7.6M Americans

— An end to homelessness in America

— Healthcare subsidies for 22M Americans for nearly a decade

— Medicaid coverage for 3.2M Americans for a decade

— Food assistance for 41M… pic.twitter.com/yRO7rqzUBd — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) June 15, 2026

7.

He's giving Iran $25 billion to reopen the Strait of Hormuz that was opened for free before the war. Art of the Deal! — Covie (@covie_93) June 15, 2026

8.

Art of the deal… https://t.co/uyi05ObExy — Deborah Meaden 🇺🇦 (@DeborahMeaden) June 15, 2026

9.

This is a historic humiliation for the United States https://t.co/SQyXwGKisV — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 15, 2026

10.

Actually the number is 300 billion dollars and it was confirmed by your own Vice President JD Vance. Idiots https://t.co/0fITbqKwyl — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 16, 2026

11.

We spent 100 billion dollars and what we got the Strait of Hormuz open like it was 100 days ago. What a loser. pic.twitter.com/X4HgtGWCc1 — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) June 14, 2026

12.