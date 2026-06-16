US donald trump iran war JD Vance

JD Vance confirmed that the US will pay Iran $300 billion to repair war damage, if you were wondering how ‘winning’ looks – 23 sceptical responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 16th, 2026

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After Trump claiming there was a deal just about every week since February, it seems there finally is – at least on paper – an end to the war between the US, Iran and Israel.

Except, it’s actually just two of those three.

That looks like a significant fly in the ointment to us, but hey – there’s a stable genius in the White House. It must be okay.

The US has agreed to pay $300 billion for rebuilding infrastructure damaged by the bombing, which also saw between 7.5 and 10 thousand deaths across all the countries involved.

In addition to the $300 billion, the US will release $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets in exchange for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, with $12 billion having already been released.

The $300 billion figure was confirmed by JD Vance – one of the main architects of the deal.

It was signed on Sunday, and you’ll never guess how Trump achieved that while he was busy watching his birthday motorbike stunts and wrestling.

The irony!

Here’s a rundown of how closely the deal matches Trump’s ever-changing stated aims.

But… but… but… Obama!

We don’t know if Trump saw the Vance interview, or understands that a million isn’t a billion, but he had a little rant about it on Truth Social.

Perhaps it’s time to consider an internet ban for the over-80s.

Tweeters tore the deal apart.

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