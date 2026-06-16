Donald Trump tried his insane tug-of-war handshake on Brigitte Macron, and she was exactly as thrilled as you’d expect

Politics Brigitte Macron donald trump emmanuel macron

Since there’s literally no point in Donald Trump involving himself in G7 discussions, because we’re pretty sure he has no clue what’s going on around him, the only reason for him to attend such conferences is to entertain us with his attempt to dominate Emmanuel Macron with his handshake.

It’s a long-running series. Here’s a taster.

The handshake battle between Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron continues. Their handshake at the Notre Dame Cathedral lasted for 17 seconds, coming short of their previous record of 29 seconds. pic.twitter.com/ebJxaWcBKz — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 7, 2024

Donald Trump's cringe azz "strongman" handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron shows he's a tiny man. pic.twitter.com/ELOk1U9keQ — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) December 7, 2024

quite a handshake or whatever this is here between Trump and Macron pic.twitter.com/RrbwQfCQAM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 24, 2025

When Trump arrived in France for the latest summit, on Monday, his handshake game just wasn’t up to scratch.

🚨WTF! Donald Trump seems to LACK the strength in his right arm today to do his signature pulling handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron. He also looks GRUMPY as hell today. What’s going on? pic.twitter.com/RLyv2S8Wyh — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) June 15, 2026

OH-MY-GOD! Trump is struggling to keep his eyes open as he meets with French President Emmanuel Macron. This is out of hand now. What are they hiding? https://t.co/O659qWL6wD pic.twitter.com/ss6ZxtsnpL — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) June 15, 2026

If we didn’t know he was teetotal, we’d swear he had a hangover. Turning 80 hits hard.

Since he couldn’t dominate the President, he did the next best thing – in his tiny mind – by trying the handshake on Brigitte Macron.

Trump does his weird handshake tug of war with Brigitte Macron pic.twitter.com/b4LZpg2sly — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 15, 2026

Thirteen seconds, and she was trying to escape for about nine of them. And was that a sneaky wipe of the hand when he let go?

Here’s how the internet responded.

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2.

This guy is crazy! Who shakes hands with a woman like that? Don't blame her for wiping her hand after. https://t.co/o6LpSdPQp5 — Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@4HumanUnity) June 15, 2026

3.

i’m tired of people taking the high road when he does this dumb shit yank your hand back quit giving him the control he’s trying to take https://t.co/TJqprxif0b — •spooki•girl•cassiopeia•™ (@sadgirlcassi) June 15, 2026

4.

Watch as Trump does his stupid power move, tug-of-war handshake with First Lady, Bridget Macron. What a fucking asshole. pic.twitter.com/YB6vtpX3SQ — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) June 15, 2026

5.

Thank goodness .@realDonaldTrump was able to sleep through his birthday party extravaganza and on Air Force One so he could muster the strength to win a handshake with a woman. #MAGA .@FoxNews .@OANN .@NEWSMAX .@Republicans https://t.co/obvPgHdjk6 — Barbara Darlin 🫠 (@BarbaraDarlin) June 15, 2026

6.

oh ffs that power handshake crap again — david morrison 🇺🇦 (@dcm50) June 15, 2026

7.

She should have looked at him and said, "Let go of my hand right now or I'll spit in your face and kick you in the nuts." https://t.co/W8s9qKKz3X — jthomasmadden (@JThomasMadden1) June 15, 2026

8.

Brigitte as soon as Trump lets go. pic.twitter.com/PONEffjNoF — Sherry (@AWomansStruggle) June 15, 2026

9.

She dislikes him. I believe at one time his spoke ill of her to the press — Kathy Morse 🌻🐸☮️🇬🇱 (@KathyMorse0914) June 15, 2026

10.

unbelievable… not polite at all… — Emmanuel da Cruz 圣明 (@Emmanuel_DaCruz) June 15, 2026

11.

Trump being aggressive with a woman? Imagine my shock. — Vince Wilson (@VinceWilsonShow) June 15, 2026

12.

Holy fuck, this is cringey. He wouldn't let her go despite her trying, she literally yanks her hand away at the end. Notice he didn't try that shit with her husband. https://t.co/a48iQrT6Og — Roulette (@uranoutofluck) June 15, 2026

13.

one thing he's an expert at is making women feel uncomfortable — JParticle 🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@JParticle0) June 15, 2026

14.

She needs to be saged NOW!!! https://t.co/sHZcyK7IMJ — Jen Laura L 💙⚖️🗳️🌊 (@slytherinmom21) June 15, 2026

Dog Viper had a theory.

That's why his hand is bruised. Women trying to get away. — Dog Viper( Typokign) #smokefleet (@baumfek) June 15, 2026

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Emmanuel Macron brutally blanking Donald Trump’s handshake is surely the most fabulously entertaining thing you’ll watch this year

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab