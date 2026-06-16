Politics Brigitte Macron donald trump emmanuel macron

Donald Trump tried his insane tug-of-war handshake on Brigitte Macron, and she was exactly as thrilled as you’d expect

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 16th, 2026

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Since there’s literally no point in Donald Trump involving himself in G7 discussions, because we’re pretty sure he has no clue what’s going on around him, the only reason for him to attend such conferences is to entertain us with his attempt to dominate Emmanuel Macron with his handshake.

It’s a long-running series. Here’s a taster.

When Trump arrived in France for the latest summit, on Monday, his handshake game just wasn’t up to scratch.

If we didn’t know he was teetotal, we’d swear he had a hangover. Turning 80 hits hard.

Since he couldn’t dominate the President, he did the next best thing – in his tiny mind – by trying the handshake on Brigitte Macron.

Thirteen seconds, and she was trying to escape for about nine of them. And was that a sneaky wipe of the hand when he let go?

Here’s how the internet responded.

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Dog Viper had a theory.

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Emmanuel Macron brutally blanking Donald Trump’s handshake is surely the most fabulously entertaining thing you’ll watch this year

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab