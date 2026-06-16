US donald trump Emily maitlis

Emily Maitlis magnificently tore apart Donald Trump’s Iran war ‘victory’ and it’s 2 minutes and a bit very well spent

John Plunkett. Updated June 16th, 2026

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Having declared victory more times than anyone can remember, Donald Trump appears finally to have brought an end to his war on Iran (at the time of writing).

You never know, it might even result in the Strait of Hormuz finally being open again, just like it was before Trump and his secretary of defence, sorry, war Pete Hegseth started the missiles raining down.

And surely no-one better nails precisely how much Trump has achieved in the last four months or so than the estimable Emily Maitlis, in this two minutes and a bit (alongside her NewsAgents co-presenter, Jon Sopel) very well spent.

Nailed it.

More @TheNewsAgents here!

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