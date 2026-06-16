Emily Maitlis magnificently tore apart Donald Trump’s Iran war ‘victory’ and it’s 2 minutes and a bit very well spent

US donald trump Emily maitlis

Having declared victory more times than anyone can remember, Donald Trump appears finally to have brought an end to his war on Iran (at the time of writing).

You never know, it might even result in the Strait of Hormuz finally being open again, just like it was before Trump and his secretary of defence, sorry, war Pete Hegseth started the missiles raining down.

And surely no-one better nails precisely how much Trump has achieved in the last four months or so than the estimable Emily Maitlis, in this two minutes and a bit (alongside her NewsAgents co-presenter, Jon Sopel) very well spent.

“It’s not a ceasefire, it’s not a deal, it’s a capitulation. It’s Trump saying, ‘I cannot go any further’.” “What has he achieved except for reminding Iran of the world-changing power they have in the Strait of Hormuz?”@maitlis | @jonsopel pic.twitter.com/gDwUz0S6rH — The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) June 15, 2026

Nailed it.

Let’s remember that it’s not “done” until responsible elements in the Iran regime sign also. And what are the chances that there are any of these left to do any such “signing”? The “deal” is an invitation to chaos and self-destruction among the regime elements. — Lee Havis (@patriotvoting) June 15, 2026

This is going to be a little complex for the MAGA to understand 😄 https://t.co/I2gqPxJRhA — JayKay68 (@Kay68Jay) June 15, 2026

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Source @TheNewsAgents