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President Thin-skin has left the tarp covering the space where his name used to be on the Kennedy Center – 19 scathing takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 16th, 2026

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Two weeks after a judge ruled that Donald Trump’s name must be removed from the John F Kennedy Memorial Centre for the Performing Arts, it has – shockingly – been removed. Probably.

The ruling gave him two weeks to have the letters removed, and a crowd gathered last week in the hope of seeing it happen. It didn’t present them with the metaphor they’d hoped.

It soon became obvious that the scaffolding wasn’t to allow easy access to the letters, but to add a tarp to hide them as they were removed – and it doesn’t seem to be coming down.

RFK Jr’s sister Kerry Kennedy, who doesn’t share his brainworm, was brutal in her assessment of the Trump administration.

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