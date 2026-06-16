President Thin-skin has left the tarp covering the space where his name used to be on the Kennedy Center – 19 scathing takedowns

Pics donald trump

Two weeks after a judge ruled that Donald Trump’s name must be removed from the John F Kennedy Memorial Centre for the Performing Arts, it has – shockingly – been removed. Probably.

My statement on today’s Kennedy Center court case victory against the Trump administration: pic.twitter.com/S6JPY10FUT — Rep. Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) May 29, 2026

The ruling gave him two weeks to have the letters removed, and a crowd gathered last week in the hope of seeing it happen. It didn’t present them with the metaphor they’d hoped.

Why is it that when the workers put up Trump’s name on the Kennedy Center they used cherry pickers to add the letters… But to remove his name, workers have been building scaffolding for HOURS. Where are the cherry pickers? Something ain’t right here. #kennedycenter #trump pic.twitter.com/7tpk3aWr7W — Dea Della Luna (@selene422) June 13, 2026

It soon became obvious that the scaffolding wasn’t to allow easy access to the letters, but to add a tarp to hide them as they were removed – and it doesn’t seem to be coming down.

President Donald Trump's name came off the Kennedy Center in the dead of night Saturday. More than 60 hours later, almost no one has seen it gone. The giant tarp column remains up, and the locals and die-hards trickling in to see the restored signage are leaving disappointed. pic.twitter.com/27vGNamZb0 — Jonathan Edwards (@jonathanreports) June 15, 2026

Kennedy Center Update: Trump has left his tarp up. Looks like he is still sulking over his name being removed. pic.twitter.com/Oe5XiZA1mK — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 14, 2026

RFK Jr’s sister Kerry Kennedy, who doesn’t share his brainworm, was brutal in her assessment of the Trump administration.

Kerry Kennedy on Tarp at Kennedy Center: This is typical of an administration that doesn't believe in transparency. It doesn't believe in transparency and decision making. It doesn't believe in transparency in the courts. It doesn't believe in transparency in when or why it goes… pic.twitter.com/dRLKssRtgW — Acyn (@Acyn) June 15, 2026

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Trump has a fragile ego. https://t.co/Uk53QJ6Bal — Tom Ryan (@tomryanlaw) June 15, 2026

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This is so beautifully petty.

It is a perfect reminder of the shame of the Trump name that used to be there. https://t.co/1lny85sxUP — Jay Bookman (@jaysbookman) June 15, 2026

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Seems like a pretty decent place to point a projector, if anyone has one of those things. pic.twitter.com/2srXioKEpw — SnarkTank (@TheSnarkTank99) June 14, 2026

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Petulant 5-year old man-baby @realDonaldTrump has thrown his toys out of his pram. He left the tarp covering the spot where his name was ripped off the Kennedy center. Just like the spoilt, self-entitled shit that he is. pic.twitter.com/QcmQNEltsl — KT "Special MI6 Operation" (@KremlinTrolls) June 15, 2026

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It’s a little ironic. They’re keeping the tarp on The Kennedy Center and also the Iran agreement. Apparently both are embarrassing. https://t.co/1zswAJzQEb — Ray Brown (@Raybrown1959Ray) June 16, 2026

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How petty, but predictable "If I can't have it, then nobody will." — AWispOfVapor (@AWispOfVapor) June 15, 2026

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This CNN photo seems to confirm that Trump is punishing the Kennedy Family and America for making him remove his name from the Kennedy Center—a name he put up illegally, knowing it was illegal to do so—by covering *Kennedy's* name via a *permanent* tarp. I hope he burns in Hell. pic.twitter.com/zpI5tcB7zu — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) June 15, 2026

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Why is this still up?

Removing Trumpstain's name is a fait accompli!

Is this just Trumpstain's way of pouting? https://t.co/zUPxRXwGl0 — Jro (@JroWooTown) June 15, 2026

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