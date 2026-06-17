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18 funniest reactions to this unappetising demo of what goes into flamin’ hot Cheetos
We cross now to TikTok, where @science.snitch continued her ‘what’s inside’ theme with a demonstration of the ingredients of flamin’ hot Cheetos. It’s not going to make you want to rush out and buy a pack. Well – probably not.
@science.snitch
what's inside Cheetos?
Now, we can’t imagine anybody thinking a pack of Cheetos was a healthy snack, so we’re confident that no illusions have been shattered, but it arrived on Bluesky, courtesy of Keith Fitzgerald, who said, in a now-deleted post –
“This should be done with all non-natural foods.”
Let’s just say there were some tasty takedowns.
1.
oh no it turns out cheetos aren’t a health food
— Lev Parikian (@levparikian.bsky.social) 16 June 2026 at 15:56
2.
that lady sucks at making cheetos
— victoria zeller⚔️ (RISEBALL, summer ‘27) (@dirtbagqueer.rocks) 16 June 2026 at 16:23
3.
Wait, we can drink our Cheetos now?
— Benjamin Dreyer (@bcdreyer.social) 16 June 2026 at 15:46
4.
If I’m piecing together the timeline correctly, a witch made Cheetos potion?
— 🌞🌞🌞 Adam Jay 🍉🍉🍉 (@bullgooseparty.bsky.social) 16 June 2026 at 16:52
5.
if you're scared of ingredients you can't pronounce, it doesn't mean the ingredients are evil it means you're stupid
— cait (and adonis) (@cait.bsky.social) 16 June 2026 at 14:03
6.
"Wait, these things are bad for you? I thought they had vitamins in them and stuff."
— Nick Pettigrew (@nick-pettigrew.bsky.social) 16 June 2026 at 14:23
7.
this will be devastating to all the people who naively ate Cheetos for their nutritional properties
— Albert Burneko (@albertburneko.bsky.social) 16 June 2026 at 15:19
8.
give me the deconstructed cheetos parfait
— cait (and adonis) (@cait.bsky.social) 16 June 2026 at 14:09
9.
fun to see that most of what is in cheetos you would find in any decently stocked pantry and that the more "exotic" ingredients are just a few starches and food colorings
— jamelle (@jamellebouie.net) 16 June 2026 at 14:12