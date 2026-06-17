18 funniest reactions to this unappetising demo of what goes into flamin’ hot Cheetos

Social Media bad food food funny

We cross now to TikTok, where @science.snitch continued her ‘what’s inside’ theme with a demonstration of the ingredients of flamin’ hot Cheetos. It’s not going to make you want to rush out and buy a pack. Well – probably not.

Now, we can’t imagine anybody thinking a pack of Cheetos was a healthy snack, so we’re confident that no illusions have been shattered, but it arrived on Bluesky, courtesy of Keith Fitzgerald, who said, in a now-deleted post –

“This should be done with all non-natural foods.”

Let’s just say there were some tasty takedowns.

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that lady sucks at making cheetos — victoria zeller⚔️ (RISEBALL, summer ‘27) (@dirtbagqueer.rocks) 16 June 2026 at 16:23

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If I’m piecing together the timeline correctly, a witch made Cheetos potion? — 🌞🌞🌞 Adam Jay 🍉🍉🍉 (@bullgooseparty.bsky.social) 16 June 2026 at 16:52

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this will be devastating to all the people who naively ate Cheetos for their nutritional properties [image or embed] — Albert Burneko (@albertburneko.bsky.social) 16 June 2026 at 15:19

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give me the deconstructed cheetos parfait — cait (and adonis) (@cait.bsky.social) 16 June 2026 at 14:09

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