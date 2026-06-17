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18 funniest reactions to this unappetising demo of what goes into flamin’ hot Cheetos

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 17th, 2026

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We cross now to TikTok, where @science.snitch continued her ‘what’s inside’ theme with a demonstration of the ingredients of flamin’ hot Cheetos. It’s not going to make you want to rush out and buy a pack. Well – probably not.

@science.snitch

what's inside Cheetos?

♬ original sound – science.snitch

Now, we can’t imagine anybody thinking a pack of Cheetos was a healthy snack, so we’re confident that no illusions have been shattered, but it arrived on Bluesky, courtesy of Keith Fitzgerald, who said, in a now-deleted post –

“This should be done with all non-natural foods.”

Let’s just say there were some tasty takedowns.

1.

oh no it turns out cheetos aren’t a health food

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— Lev Parikian (@levparikian.bsky.social) 16 June 2026 at 15:56

2.

that lady sucks at making cheetos

— victoria zeller⚔️ (RISEBALL, summer ‘27) (@dirtbagqueer.rocks) 16 June 2026 at 16:23

3.

Wait, we can drink our Cheetos now?

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— Benjamin Dreyer (@bcdreyer.social) 16 June 2026 at 15:46

4.

If I’m piecing together the timeline correctly, a witch made Cheetos potion?

— 🌞🌞🌞 Adam Jay 🍉🍉🍉 (@bullgooseparty.bsky.social) 16 June 2026 at 16:52

5.

if you're scared of ingredients you can't pronounce, it doesn't mean the ingredients are evil it means you're stupid

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— cait (and adonis) (@cait.bsky.social) 16 June 2026 at 14:03

6.

"Wait, these things are bad for you? I thought they had vitamins in them and stuff."

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— Nick Pettigrew (@nick-pettigrew.bsky.social) 16 June 2026 at 14:23

7.

this will be devastating to all the people who naively ate Cheetos for their nutritional properties

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— Albert Burneko (@albertburneko.bsky.social) 16 June 2026 at 15:19

8.

give me the deconstructed cheetos parfait

— cait (and adonis) (@cait.bsky.social) 16 June 2026 at 14:09

9.

fun to see that most of what is in cheetos you would find in any decently stocked pantry and that the more "exotic" ingredients are just a few starches and food colorings

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— jamelle (@jamellebouie.net) 16 June 2026 at 14:12

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