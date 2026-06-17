JD Vance made up what Whoopi Goldberg asked him and she was having absolutely none of his BS and you love to see it

US JD Vance Whoopi goldberg

To the studios of ABC’s The View, where JD Vance was basically shredded by the all-female line-up including, for the purposes of this post, the estimable Whoopi Goldberg.

It went so badly in fact that the VP resorted to pretending Trump said things he didn’t, and misrepresenting the views of the panellists putting questions to him.

Including this particular exchange with the great Goldberg, who it’s fair to say was having absolutely none of Vance’s BS and it was absolutely glorious.

JD VANCE: You say we’re anti-minority or anti-Black– WHOOPI GOLDBERG: No, I didn’t say that. I asked — see? Don’t start any stuff with me. pic.twitter.com/BkbQT979EJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

How do you know this administration is racist? Every single time someone ask them about the quality of life for Black Americans they bring up CRIME STATISTICS (or WAREHOUSE JOBS) as a MEASURE of BLACK SUCCESS in the United States. That’s all we are to them. https://t.co/UupPgbusNi — Swipa (@SwipaCam) June 16, 2026

2.

Chewed his ass up and got him stuttering. https://t.co/GsgUYljotW — Richard Newby (@RichardLNewby3) June 16, 2026

3.

Why do they always think the only issue black people are interested in is crime? We have interest in the economy, schools, housing etc.just like everyone else — We told you So (@terri4436166795) June 16, 2026

4.

This feels like a horror movie. The way he smiles to keep his composure when she interrupts him. The way the audience laughs as if political prosecution isn’t our reality now. Woof. https://t.co/KfUryngnla — Simone (@girlpowertbh) June 16, 2026

5.

His problem is that he associates black with crime automatically which makes him anti black when talking about what with what we need. — Shaquille Sunflower ✊🏾 (@chonkyfire9) June 16, 2026

6.

It’s hard for me to not constantly laugh at how horribly JD Vance is doing here. How did this idiot of a clown manage to become vice president? 🤣 — Fozon Capital (@FozonCapital) June 16, 2026

7.

She said NOTHING ABOUT CRIME and he went STRAIGHT TO CRIME. That’s exactly why we know they are anti-black and rascist asf. It’s this right here… https://t.co/3NSVsaZZ9G — 💋Straightfactz💋 (@Straghtfactzz) June 16, 2026

8.

It’s actually really funny that this rizzless dork thinks he could be president — Sandipantswtf (@sandipantswtf) June 16, 2026

9.

They are 100% anti-minority, and they especially despise it when black people succeed. Its why they always make sure its your neighborhoods that suffer the brunt of their bad policies. — 🇺🇸 Ohio Hog Watch 👁️👁️🐖 (@OhioHogWatch) June 16, 2026

And yet despite being corrected by Goldberg – on air – Vance was still peddling his nonsense in the wake of his car crash appearance.

Vance: I thought Sunny, the woman to my left, was going to call me racist. In reality, it was Whoopi, the woman to my right, that called me racist. Expectations defied. pic.twitter.com/yO1CHiU9lF — Acyn (@Acyn) June 17, 2026

To which this feels an entirely appropriate response.

She really didn’t – she asked him a question – he took it as being called racist, then she corrected him and he acknowledged with “I misinterpreted your question” – now he’s acting all tuff now that she’s not across from him. This is not what happened. But he is racist https://t.co/fDH6hIxWHn — Luxe 🌈 (@luxeprogressive) June 17, 2026

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JD Vance pretended Trump said something he didn’t and the devastating eight-word comeback of the women on The View was simply magnificent

Source @atrupar