US JD Vance Whoopi goldberg

JD Vance made up what Whoopi Goldberg asked him and she was having absolutely none of his BS and you love to see it

John Plunkett. Updated June 17th, 2026

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To the studios of ABC’s The View, where JD Vance was basically shredded by the all-female line-up including, for the purposes of this post, the estimable Whoopi Goldberg.

It went so badly in fact that the VP resorted to pretending Trump said things he didn’t, and misrepresenting the views of the panellists putting questions to him.

Including this particular exchange with the great Goldberg, who it’s fair to say was having absolutely none of Vance’s BS and it was absolutely glorious.

And these people surely said it best.

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And yet despite being corrected by Goldberg – on air – Vance was still peddling his nonsense in the wake of his car crash appearance.

To which this feels an entirely appropriate response.

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JD Vance pretended Trump said something he didn’t and the devastating eight-word comeback of the women on The View was simply magnificent

Source @atrupar