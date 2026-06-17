US donald trump JD Vance the view

JD Vance pretended Trump said something he didn’t and the devastating eight-word comeback of the women on The View was simply magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated June 17th, 2026

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JD Vance took time out from his busy schedule to go on The View, the ABC daytime talkshow presented by the all-women line-up including Whoopi Goldberg and comedian Joy Behar.

Vance should have known better than to expect anything like an easy ride – but then it is Vance we are talking about here, right? – but even in his very worst nightmare the VP could not have imagined just how badly it would go.

And nowhere did it go worse than this exchange, in which he was quizzed about Trump’s comments just last week how much he ‘loves inflation’.

Vance pretended that Trump had actually said something different, but Goldberg was having none of it. But the coup de grace came from her fellow presenter Behar, with a devastating eight-word comeback that might be Vance’s political epitaph.

Inject that into our bloomin’ veins!

And these people enjoyed it just as much as we did.

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