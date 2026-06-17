JD Vance pretended Trump said something he didn’t and the devastating eight-word comeback of the women on The View was simply magnificent

US donald trump JD Vance the view

JD Vance took time out from his busy schedule to go on The View, the ABC daytime talkshow presented by the all-women line-up including Whoopi Goldberg and comedian Joy Behar.

Vance should have known better than to expect anything like an easy ride – but then it is Vance we are talking about here, right? – but even in his very worst nightmare the VP could not have imagined just how badly it would go.

And nowhere did it go worse than this exchange, in which he was quizzed about Trump’s comments just last week how much he ‘loves inflation’.

Vance pretended that Trump had actually said something different, but Goldberg was having none of it. But the coup de grace came from her fellow presenter Behar, with a devastating eight-word comeback that might be Vance’s political epitaph.

“He said he loves the inflation.” VANCE: “What he said, Anna, is he loves the fact that inflation is gonna come down.” “That’s not what he said. Are you his VP Or his interpreter?” VANCE: *awkward forced laughter* pic.twitter.com/1ufgXfCkJj — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) June 16, 2026

Inject that into our bloomin’ veins!

And these people enjoyed it just as much as we did.

1.

ladies on The View are being tougher on Trump administration bullshit than anyone in the WH Press corps ever has been — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) June 16, 2026

2.

The entire trump strategy is just to brazenly lie to your face over and over until youre numb. https://t.co/q16nPLrZa6 — kermit the DAWG (@Nards_16) June 16, 2026

3.

He doesn’t respect women, so he went in thinking he would be able to manipulate them and boy was he wrong. https://t.co/acMdsIbuDs — Sarah Ironside 💙 (@SarahIronside6) June 16, 2026

4.

“He didn’t say that”

“He didn’t mean it”

“It was taken out of context” Why do Trump supporters behave like this? — Reggie B. (@reggiebblue) June 16, 2026

5.

The ladies on the View did a better job asking tough questions and following up on them than half of the press pool does. https://t.co/dLlXE02BvI — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 16, 2026

6.

Why would he say he loves the inflation because it’s going to come down? Why is this a fucking argument? He’s still saying he loves the inflation. This is literal Fucking double speak. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 16, 2026

7.