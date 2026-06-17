Donald Trump claimed that Qataris could just walk over their border into Iran, but the Persian Gulf and physics begged to differ – 21 facepalms

US donald trump Geography

Trump’s adventures in the G7 summit continued on Tuesday, with a discussion with Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who was involved in brokering the peace talks with Iran.

The president was doing some serious arse kissing, in what we can only presume was his pitch to get himself another free luxury jet.

He may have gone a bit far by suggesting Qataris can defy the laws of physics.

Trump: "Qatar is the closest to Iran, physically. With other countries, I noticed they had to travel about 45 minutes to get there. With you, you could walk right across the border." There's no land border between Iran and Qatar. They're separated by the Persian Gulf. pic.twitter.com/Li2RBmeFK9 — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) June 16, 2026

He wouldn’t let it lie.

Trump claims “literally I can walk” from Iran to Qatar (Qatar is across the gulf and 4 border crossings away from Iran) pic.twitter.com/v2xCxOEnpK — FactPost (@factpostnews) June 16, 2026

It looks like we can tick geography off the list of specialist subject options for Trump, should he ever get the chance to go on Mastermind. He’s down to sharks, the Melania documentary, and the current McDonald’s menu in the US.

People definitely weren’t prepared to buy subscriptions to Trump Geography 101.

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I remember when there was a multi-day news cycle+outrage when Joe Biden mixed up the presidents of Mexico & Egypt. But Trump can say dumb shit like this & it won’t even make a single headline today, let alone tomorrow. No discussions about his mental health (ignorance?) either. https://t.co/YUI1nfBI7W — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 16, 2026

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Trump to Emir: "Qatar is the closest to Iran, physically. With other countries, I noticed they had to travel about 45 minutes to get there. With you, you could walk right across the border." Just please show us how you walk over. We want to see it, Moses. pic.twitter.com/BVHFqEGNZq — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress) June 16, 2026

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But RFK Jr said Trump drew a “perfect map” of the Middle East. 🤡 https://t.co/rr2QDMQ7zc — Night Owl (@Night_Owls247) June 16, 2026

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What Trump lacks in intelligence, he makes up for in stupidity. — Steven Huffman (@Poeslawisalive) June 16, 2026

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I mean I'm not a stickler for high standards but I think knowing basic geography in an area you are putting American lives at risk should kind of be a requirement? — Mike (@mike_delights) June 16, 2026

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I love how the Emir's eyes flash around the room when Trump says you can walk across the border from Qatar to Iran, like he's thinking, "Is he really this dumb?" pic.twitter.com/BjzRpQcmu2 — greg cantwell (@gregmcantwell) June 16, 2026

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Trump is so damn stupid. In any meeting of world leaders, his presence, drops the collective intelligence level substantially. https://t.co/BPHUD2MJvS — American Veteran (@amvetsupport) June 16, 2026

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I heard this statement on TV this morning and for a minute I was completely nonplussed. Then I remembered international geography classes are optional in the USA https://t.co/x6nec9aNhI — Jax YW (@TriniJax) June 16, 2026

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