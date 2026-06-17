US donald trump Geography

Donald Trump claimed that Qataris could just walk over their border into Iran, but the Persian Gulf and physics begged to differ – 21 facepalms

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 17th, 2026

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Trump’s adventures in the G7 summit continued on Tuesday, with a discussion with Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who was involved in brokering the peace talks with Iran.

The president was doing some serious arse kissing, in what we can only presume was his pitch to get himself another free luxury jet.

He may have gone a bit far by suggesting Qataris can defy the laws of physics.

He wouldn’t let it lie.

It looks like we can tick geography off the list of specialist subject options for Trump, should he ever get the chance to go on Mastermind. He’s down to sharks, the Melania documentary, and the current McDonald’s menu in the US.

People definitely weren’t prepared to buy subscriptions to Trump Geography 101.

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