An American said Brits had got caramelised onions all wrong and these Brits were only too happy to help

US Brits food

Time now to return to the transatlantic cultural divide – of course it is! – between the UK and the US.

And in this particular instance, it’s food, and this American who appears to be under the impression that Brits have got caramelised onions wrong. So very wrong.

horrified to learn that Brits think caramelized onions are onions with caramel on them 😭 — bimbotech.co (@bossbratbimbo) June 15, 2026

And while we’re lacking a bit of context for how exactly they learned it, obviously, there was no doubting what happened next, with a long line of Brits – forming an orderly queue, obviously – only too happy to help.

1.

whoever told Americans this, well done. truly insane bait. https://t.co/ddq6MtJs95 — SunnyD1865🌳🚗🇬🇧🏳️‍🌈 (@1865dsunny) June 15, 2026

2.

I think someone's been having you on https://t.co/e6gMBNCjU5 — Hughes-on-the-Wold (@NotThatHughes) June 15, 2026

3.

Horrified to learn that Americans think a shrimp fried this rice https://t.co/aV4MLheQPi — Anya Taylor-JOI (@parmetheus) June 16, 2026

4.

You can make an American believe anything https://t.co/hiLdjPhzSV — Sharts&Crafts (@shampaange) June 15, 2026

5.

6.

They don’t btw. I’m crying the dry sarcastic British humour does it every time hahahaha https://t.co/1RG9RJ58xQ — bb. 🏁 🏴‍☠️ 44+63 (@xtrabarbiie) June 15, 2026

7.

can you all please stop trolling americans lol they believe everything and it can’t be fun, it’s like deceiving a child https://t.co/74exHDuNkl — mary (@theoceanblooms) June 15, 2026

8.

I’m seriously convinced Americans have a different internet to the rest of the world… You lot can’t even pronounce caramel properly so please. https://t.co/vsrozbrVqC — Ms. Andreigh ⚔️ (@MsWWoo) June 15, 2026

9.

Literally nobody has said this. The cope is off the scale 😆😆 https://t.co/YvzGHj1lBM — Shambo of Luxembourg (@BradfemlyWalsh) June 15, 2026

10.

This really goes to show how far behind most Americans are in sarcasm https://t.co/OkDebswNOS — Andrew (Toycat) (@ibxtoycat) June 15, 2026

11.

Er what?

Never known any Brit who thinks this in my 44 years of living here.

Why would anyone put caramel on onions?

If anything that seems more American given how much sugar, sorry I mean "high fructose corn syrup", is in most American foods & not ours. https://t.co/KaJzrhXaZZ — Kăskă (she/her)🏳️‍⚧️ (@KaskaJessica) June 16, 2026

12.

I’m English and have not ever heard of anyone putting caramel on onions you weirdo Caramelised onions are just onions cooked slowly, natural sugars and starch do the job What I’m horrified to know is that 50+% of Americans think chocolate milk comes from brown cows 😭😭😭 https://t.co/Cy3XgOKouz — Pete’s United Point Of View #MUFC (@petesunitedPOV) June 15, 2026

13.

I think some of you are easily tricked 😭 https://t.co/yA26TIR3eW — Ash 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇨🇼 (@theashrb) June 15, 2026

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