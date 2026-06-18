US Brits food

An American said Brits had got caramelised onions all wrong and these Brits were only too happy to help

Poke Reporter. Updated June 18th, 2026

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Time now to return to the transatlantic cultural divide – of course it is! – between the UK and the US.

And in this particular instance, it’s food, and this American who appears to be under the impression that Brits have got caramelised onions wrong. So very wrong.

And while we’re lacking a bit of context for how exactly they learned it, obviously, there was no doubting what happened next, with a long line of Brits – forming an orderly queue, obviously – only too happy to help.

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A visitor from New York was left unutterably befuddled by a British plug socket – and these (mostly) polite Brits were only too happy to help