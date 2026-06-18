Nigel Farage’s leap onto the England World Cup bandwagon looked strangely familiar – 19 yellow cards for simulation

Politics nigel farage world cup

England matches always bring out the cringeworthy political posts – some heartfelt, some less so.

Decide for yourselves where these stand.

Come on England! We are all behind you! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁🦁🦁 — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) June 17, 2026

A fantastic result against Croatia and a performance to be proud of. On to the next one 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/3eMt41Pq1p — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 17, 2026

Tonight's Game. Where will you be watching it? Come on England ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/WXdsRvCZcC — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) June 17, 2026

Then there was this –

Now, that’s a true suppor___ Oh!

Anyway…it didn’t take long for people to get onto it.

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Incredible coincidence that @nigel_Farage watched the England game in the same spot in the same pub, with the same flags up, wearing the same top and standing next to someone wearing an identical top as he did during the Euros in 2024. https://t.co/wTaXg8Ls1p pic.twitter.com/bn1QkBdT7p — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) June 17, 2026

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Nigel Farage is such a man of the people, that he arranged for everyone he was in the pub with to watch England play Denmark in 2024, to get back together in the same clothes to watch England play Croatia in the 2026 World Cup. What a guy! pic.twitter.com/sII7VNQttW — Martin Harmer (@martinharmer) June 18, 2026

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Is there anything about you that isn’t fake? pic.twitter.com/75d1mSI1Nq — Paul Schleifer (@PaulSchleifer) June 18, 2026

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Why post a photo from 2 years ago? Where were you last night? https://t.co/7xVC6vlQDg — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) June 18, 2026

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You're reusing your old shit from the Euros 2 years ago, you fucking lizard. You're like all the fat Arsenal fans that were walking around in moth-eaten JVC-sponsored tops last month.https://t.co/17CT1lfl67 — Chris Cowley (@chrrris) June 18, 2026

8.

This…er. This taken tonight was it Nigel? https://t.co/wTaXg8Ls1p — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) June 17, 2026

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You lying bastard 😂 pic.twitter.com/JZSAW6QToj — Politics In The U.K. (@politixintheuk) June 18, 2026

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