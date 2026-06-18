Politics nigel farage world cup

Nigel Farage’s leap onto the England World Cup bandwagon looked strangely familiar – 19 yellow cards for simulation

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 18th, 2026

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England matches always bring out the cringeworthy political posts – some heartfelt, some less so.

Decide for yourselves where these stand.

Then there was this –

Nigel Farage post. 'Proper job. @England' With a photo of him necking a pint, wearing an England top, in a pub with England bunting and other football fans.

Now, that’s a true suppor___ Oh!

The same photo posted by Farage in June 2024, with the words 'England tonight, lads'

Anyway…it didn’t take long for people to get onto it.

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