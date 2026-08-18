US donald trump

Donald Trump tried to shut down a woman reporter and she just kept going anyway and it was simply brilliant

John Plunkett. Updated August 18th, 2026

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To the White House now, where Donald Trump does that thing when a reporter – specifically, a woman reporter – asked a question he didn’t like.

He immediately verbally abused them while trying to turn the rest of the room against them.

Except in this case, CNN reporter Kristen Holmes, decided to keep going anyway and showed the American president up for exactly what he is.

Suggesting Holmes was being ‘very disrespectful in front of this young man’ was perhaps the most illuminating moment of all. Women – know your place!

Holmes was immediately back on CNN and was simply having none of it, just as you would hope and expect.

And here is just a little bit of the love and respect people had for her.

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Final word to CNN …

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This American Senator just absolutely torched Donald Trump in a fiery rant by bringing up the one thing everyone else is afraid to

Source @krassenstein