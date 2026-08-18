Donald Trump tried to shut down a woman reporter and she just kept going anyway and it was simply brilliant

US donald trump

To the White House now, where Donald Trump does that thing when a reporter – specifically, a woman reporter – asked a question he didn’t like.

He immediately verbally abused them while trying to turn the rest of the room against them.

Except in this case, CNN reporter Kristen Holmes, decided to keep going anyway and showed the American president up for exactly what he is.

President Trump just completely lost his shit because he didn't like a question asked of him. pic.twitter.com/mN00fRCmyZ — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 17, 2026

Suggesting Holmes was being ‘very disrespectful in front of this young man’ was perhaps the most illuminating moment of all. Women – know your place!

Holmes was immediately back on CNN and was simply having none of it, just as you would hope and expect.

Kristen Holmes was yelled at by Trump, then attacked via WH social media by Natalie Harp’s team. ​CNN played it to her; she didn't even flinch, just went back to reporting like an absolute boss lady. ​Make sure everyone sees the reporting Trump and Natalie tried to suppress. https://t.co/IwLBQzXo6Y pic.twitter.com/CA1CGY4xCb — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 18, 2026

And here is just a little bit of the love and respect people had for her.

1.

Every reporter should act this way. https://t.co/566vXzYFQo — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 17, 2026

2.

What a horrible to thing to say. Kristen is an incredible reporter, person and, above all, mother. I don't understand such a reaction to a journalist asking the president for his response to something a Democratic senator has leveled against him https://t.co/zDftKopTTD — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) August 17, 2026

3.

The President is clearly intimidated by female reporters. He cannot handle their questions and it shows. https://t.co/5wjydReyHN — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) August 17, 2026

4.

Not one reporter stood up for Kristen Holmes while that orange pedophile berated her. They should all be fucking ashamed of themselves. — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) August 17, 2026

5.

.@SarahAMatthews1 reacts to Trump berating CNN reporter Kristen Holmes and the White House invoking her children in a stunningly personal attack. pic.twitter.com/YaBeh0hc5D — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) August 18, 2026

6.

Trump attacked CNN White House correspondent Kristen Holmes — and not one of her fellow White House correspondents had the courage to say a single word to that loathsome piece of shit. Not one. This is a genuine low point for the reporters covering the White House. — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) August 18, 2026

7.

Sign of a man totally in control and not losing his grip https://t.co/pKInV4BGtm — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 17, 2026

8.

Another angle of Trump lashing out at CNN’s Kristen Holmes pic.twitter.com/N7xv5E8h8q — Acyn (@Acyn) August 18, 2026

9.

.@KristenhCNN CNN's Senior White House Correspondent who holds truth to power. Keep up your phenomenal work, Kristen pic.twitter.com/i1zqxZ8EW6 — Jeff Storobinsky (@JeffStorobinsky) August 17, 2026

Final word to CNN …

We stand firmly behind @KristenhCNN and reject these attacks in the strongest possible terms. https://t.co/qxDJW7XAmW pic.twitter.com/ui86bU6iGT — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) August 17, 2026

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This American Senator just absolutely torched Donald Trump in a fiery rant by bringing up the one thing everyone else is afraid to

Source @krassenstein