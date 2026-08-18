‘What’s one thing you miss being free in the UK that isn’t anymore?’ – 23 things that we tragically no longer get for nothing

Life r/AskUK

The best things in life are free, as Luther Van Dross and Janet Jackson once sang, but they seem to be very few and far between these days.

They’ve been discussing the lack of gratis pleasures in life after Mysterious-Snow1414 posed this question on the AskUK subreddit:

‘What’s one thing you miss being free in the UK that isn’t anymore? ‘I’ll go first. I miss when all sauce at fast food places was free. I also miss when festivals were free, e.g. Brockwell Park’s City Splash.’

Lots of people chimed in with the things they begrudge having to pay for nowadays, like these…

1.

‘University. Funny how the generation that benefited from decades of free uni is turning around and saying today’s young people can’t/shouldn’t expect the same.’

–coffeewalnut08

2.

‘Free drop offs at the airport. Shows how absolutely fucked up things are when we are being charged just to drive to the fucking airport.’

–PhilosopherNo8418

3.

‘Reading news on the web. Pisses me off there’s paywalls on loads these days.’

–cheandbis

4.

‘Poppadoms. Some places want 70p for each one nowadays.’

–tylerdurdenUTFR

5.

‘Gonna go with some toilets and air at petrol stations.’

–CarrotBusiness6255

6.

‘Shopping bags, 5p was ok but now its 40p+ for a bag and they’re even charging for paper. They can suck my big toe I’m only paying for one per shop.’

–Large-Lettuce-7940

7.

‘Champion’s League on ITV.’

–No-Difference-1912

8.

‘Community events. There’s a big one happening in my town tomorrow, live music, caber toss, food and drink stalls, used to be free to access, now costs £15 entry.

‘Partner and I have decided to go on a nice, free of charge walk tomorrow instead.’

–miIkwhim

9.

‘Back when Gordon Brown was PM kids could swim for free during the summer holidays.’

–nospareusername

10.

‘Events, national parks and monuments. Have a gift shop and a cafe but don’t charge people to just see things.’

–fuck_peeps_not_sheep

11.

‘Green waste bin.’

–PapaJrer

12.

‘Paddling pools in parks. They still exist, but they are just empty instead. Sad as they were always a great place to take young children on a hot day.’

–wcspaz