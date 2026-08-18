People shared the aspects of British life that TV and film makers always get wrong – 23 especially irritating on-screen fails

Entertainment r/AskABrit

Anyone who grew up watching Neighbours has got a very particular image of Australia as a place full of swimming pools, diminutive female mechanics and zero ethnic diversity. Some of which is true, but not all.

And people from other countries watching TV shows and films set in the UK are getting a similarly warped view of life here. No, it doesn’t rain all the time, as we are currently painfully aware of.

They’ve been chatting about this on the AskABrit subreddit after Sorry-Personality594 posed this question:

‘What parts of British life are always portrayed incorrectly on screen?’

And a lot of people had thoughts on the representations of Blighty that don’t feel quite right to them, like these…

1.

‘Underrepresentation of terraced housing, unless the point is specifically to be like look they’re so poor.

Over-depiction of people living in central London townhouses.’

–Proper_Emu_2296

2.

‘That we’re all either posh or Cockney.’

–-almond–milk-

3.

‘Or very occasionally, “generic rural” with an accent that wanders from the Yorkshire Dales to the Norfolk Broads via the West Country in the course of a single sentence.’

–Alternative-Emu2000

4.

‘This one’s a bit niche – but police inspectors do not routinely attend crime scenes or do the actual investigating.’

–spacecoyote555

5.

‘The worst crime on TV though is the car chases in London. In real life theyd immediately stuck in traffic and the chasing car could just get out and walk over to the one in front. Or theyd be outside London and get stuck on the M25.

‘Also, you cant slide down the escalators on the tube, they put little no smoking signs there to stop you.’

–BinFace4UK

6.

‘Every film set in London, it’s always portrayed as not that busy and people can afford to live anywhere.’

–Slow-Dot-8106

7.

‘There are no gavels in English courts.’

–FlorianBellicus

8.

‘The appallingly high murder rate in quaintly charming villages.’

–Spudbanger

9.

‘That it’s always snowing at Christmas.’

–WomanUnravelled

10.

‘They never show that it’s largely made up of supermarkets, Costas, B&Ms and Greggs.’

–Mr_CeeSmall

11.

‘Every Channel 5 drama series (they all blend together as they either have Jill Halfpenny or Jo Joyner in them) seems to have otherwise ordinary people living in large architect designed houses.’

–Independent-Try4352

12.

‘It’s a niche one, but there’s a bit in Ted Lasso where they sing a chant with the wrong cadence. Presumably all the extras were Brits, so it means that they would have to have been told to sing the song incorrectly.’

–595659565956