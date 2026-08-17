Politics donald trump

This American Senator just absolutely torched Donald Trump in a fiery rant by bringing up the one thing everyone else is afraid to

Saul Hutson. Updated August 17th, 2026

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Jon Ossoff has been rocketing up the Democratic political rankings since 2021 when he was elected senior United States senator from Georgia.

He’s youngish, honest, and not afraid to attack Magas right where it hurts.

Usually, that means highlighting inflation, gas prices, and mismanaged international conflicts.

And Ossoff certainly hit all of those points during his rally this weekend in Midtown Atlanta.

But he also tapped into a simmering plot point plaguing Donald Trump’s second term in office: a woman named Natalie Harp.

Harp has been an executive assistant for Trump since last year and she has frequently been photographed with the President on trips around the world. She was one of only three people who boarded Trump’s plane during the much maligned security swap last week.

Ossoff called out Harp’s favorable treatment as a part of his larger rant arguing that Trump doesn’t really want to do his job.

The applause was deafening across Twitter.

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