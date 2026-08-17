This American Senator just absolutely torched Donald Trump in a fiery rant by bringing up the one thing everyone else is afraid to

Politics donald trump

Jon Ossoff has been rocketing up the Democratic political rankings since 2021 when he was elected senior United States senator from Georgia.

He’s youngish, honest, and not afraid to attack Magas right where it hurts.

Usually, that means highlighting inflation, gas prices, and mismanaged international conflicts.

And Ossoff certainly hit all of those points during his rally this weekend in Midtown Atlanta.

But he also tapped into a simmering plot point plaguing Donald Trump’s second term in office: a woman named Natalie Harp.

Harp has been an executive assistant for Trump since last year and she has frequently been photographed with the President on trips around the world. She was one of only three people who boarded Trump’s plane during the much maligned security swap last week.

Ossoff called out Harp’s favorable treatment as a part of his larger rant arguing that Trump doesn’t really want to do his job.

Ossoff: While the sailors on the Lincoln fight his war, while he fruitlessly drains our munitions and oil reserves, the president sleeps through his meetings. He golfs and trades stocks. So he doesn’t want to do the job. He wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on… pic.twitter.com/6KqephHAd3 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 16, 2026

The applause was deafening across Twitter.

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oh he went there — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 16, 2026

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This is going to lead to some uncomfortable conversations in Washington newsrooms https://t.co/0fJZRamFOG — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) August 16, 2026

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One big asset Ossoff has is that, for whatever reason, there are few elected Dems (especially older elected Dems) who can both channel Dem voters’ absolute contempt for Trump and also do it in accessible, non-cringey, non-elitist ways and he absolutely has it https://t.co/4a54TTrqsM — Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) August 16, 2026

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And the Natalie reference provokes a response at the Ossoff rally. Dems know who she is. Time for someone to finally confirm it with an article, the New York Times came close in November 2024, but didn’t explicitly say ithttps://t.co/IDjmnHg5Mw — Nick Field (@nick_field90) August 16, 2026

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Well, when you put it like that… https://t.co/V3iqemrkIJ — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) August 17, 2026

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The Washington Post newsroom has only mentioned Natalie Harp in one article during the entirety of Donald Trump’s second term. https://t.co/l83cqmJdCv — Christopher Hale (@ChristopherHale) August 16, 2026

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