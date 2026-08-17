This hilariousy on-the-nose description of middle class Radio 2 listener requests spawned a wave of painfully accurate replies

Entertainment middle class radio 2

For most of the last 30 years, BBC Radio 2 has been the UK’s most popular radio station.

It plays a comfy mix of classics from the 1960s onwards, interspersed with current releases, yet steering well clear of anything too edgy or experimental that could potentially scare its predominantly white, middle-class, middle-aged audience.

Fair enough! But to some people it can sometimes appear a little twee at times. Particularly when it comes to listener requests, such as the ones that feature on the station on Friday afternoons, billed as All Request Friday.

It’s these requests that have been so brilliantly lampooned in the following Tweet by Lucinda Tobyjug.

Radio 2 be like: “Hi, it’s Katie from Tiverton here, husband James and I are driving up to Skye with kids Erin and Stan and Rosie the Cavapoo to get in a hot tub with the Harper family and then going to see Boyzone play live. Keep the tunes coming for the drive back!” — Lucinda Tobyjug (@msloobylou) August 11, 2026

Oof! It definitely struck a chord and the replies were just as merciless (and funny).

1.

It’s always “Keep the tunes coming”, isn’t it? Like they were worried that the DJ might suddenly decide to bin the music and whack on a CD of Churchill’s speeches. — Drivelcast (@drivelcast) August 11, 2026

2.

This is spot on. The mystery voice contestant on Saturday is always someone in a converted lighthouse, loves wild swimming and has two labradors and chickens. They spend 15 mins telling us about their life then guess that the female voice with the Scottish lilt is Idris Elba. — Matt Oakley (@MattOakleyMojo) August 11, 2026

3.

They’ve just grabbed some picky bits from Booths on the way up (it’s like Waitrose but cuter!) and want something with a bit of edge for the long journey: Coldplay’s “Clocks”, please! — Peter Cooper (@cooperx86) August 11, 2026

4.

Hot tub + friends 🤮

Boyzone 🤮

Cavapoo 🤮 (You forgot to mention James’s superb signature paella he’s going to showcase to the Harpers and the prosecco that’s on ice in the coolbag) — copy by kay (@KayWorboys) August 11, 2026

5.

🎶Kids in the car kids in the car🎶 it’s always Jacinta and Rupert going to a gymkhana. Why can’t it be 🎶kids on the bus🎶 and have Molly and Jayden excited for a maccies…….. — Amanda Thompson (@MandyC1968) August 11, 2026

6.

That always used to make me jealous as I headed home to a weekend of doing fuck all as usual. 🤣 — Phil Lucky (@philluckee) August 11, 2026

7.

“Looking forward to a cheeky gin and tonic/ prosecco after the kids have gone to bed.” — Interrupter_Bastardo (@InterrupterB) August 11, 2026

8.