Entertainment middle class radio 2

This hilariousy on-the-nose description of middle class Radio 2 listener requests spawned a wave of painfully accurate replies

David Harris. Updated August 17th, 2026

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For most of the last 30 years, BBC Radio 2 has been the UK’s most popular radio station.

It plays a comfy mix of classics from the 1960s onwards, interspersed with current releases, yet steering well clear of anything too edgy or experimental that could potentially scare its predominantly white, middle-class, middle-aged audience.

Fair enough! But to some people it can sometimes appear a little twee at times. Particularly when it comes to listener requests, such as the ones that feature on the station on Friday afternoons, billed as All Request Friday.

It’s these requests that have been so brilliantly lampooned in the following Tweet by Lucinda Tobyjug.

Oof! It definitely struck a chord and the replies were just as merciless (and funny).

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