Weird World Britain comebacks

Someone suggested modern day Brits would have tested Roman soldiers’ loyalty to Caesar and it prompted some very funny and totally on-point responses

Poke Reporter. Updated August 18th, 2026

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Over on Twitter someone’s been doing a little bit of time-travelling, suggesting that modern day Brits would have tested Roman soldiers’ loyalty to Caesar.

Specifically, this ‘modern day Brit’, as posted by history (well, sort of) Twitter account @UpdatingOnRome.

And we mention it because it prompted some very funny and totally on-point responses, welcome evidence that Twitter still can be fun just every now and again.

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