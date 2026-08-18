Someone suggested modern day Brits would have tested Roman soldiers’ loyalty to Caesar and it prompted some very funny and totally on-point responses

Weird World Britain comebacks

Over on Twitter someone’s been doing a little bit of time-travelling, suggesting that modern day Brits would have tested Roman soldiers’ loyalty to Caesar.

Specifically, this ‘modern day Brit’, as posted by history (well, sort of) Twitter account @UpdatingOnRome.

It’s August of 55 BC. You land on the foggy island of Britannia. The first thing you see is this. Do you stay loyal to Caesar? pic.twitter.com/UN2lTlNoyS — Daily Roman Updates (@UpdatingOnRome) August 16, 2026

And we mention it because it prompted some very funny and totally on-point responses, welcome evidence that Twitter still can be fun just every now and again.

1.

Hate to break it to you, but if you landed on the foggy island of Britannia in 55BC, this is the first thing you would have seen: https://t.co/k3oMg4dPvb pic.twitter.com/7va1JFMR1y — Michael McGill 🏛 (@mcgillmd921) August 17, 2026

2.

Actual historical photograph of an ancient Celtic chieftain observing Caesar’s arrival from his ceremonial bin-throne. https://t.co/SPV4dZ67wz pic.twitter.com/k7GFWFVGvw — Adrian (@blagojevism) August 17, 2026

3.

Bro, first thing they saw was this. pic.twitter.com/XyQ94wilBB — Albertin Disparu (@HoracioOli14981) August 17, 2026

4.

It’s August of 1985 AD. You land on the foggy island of Britannia. The first thing you see is this. Do you stay loyal to Caesar? https://t.co/eZjVJitcwL pic.twitter.com/zx34Pzhumr — John Paul Newman (@johnpaul_newman) August 17, 2026

5.

Man, some of you are so desperate and lonely that shit like this is funny and sad at the same time. Touch grass, larpers. No girl looking like that is touching with you with a 10 foot pole, not 2000 years ago, not today, not 2000 years from now — Adam (@joe_aint_exotic) August 17, 2026

6.

Meanwhile a woman who looks like this is at the tree line with an arrow aimed at your head. pic.twitter.com/zU8c9Qx1Qh — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) August 17, 2026

7.

not necessarily against porn but yeah some of you sad fucks have their brains absolutely fried by it — Chevengur (@Chevengur2326) August 17, 2026

8.

POV

The first thing you see https://t.co/sjnco0sRw4 pic.twitter.com/oa3qx1Azsj — Sven Berndt (@Sverndt) August 17, 2026

9.

Porn addict account for redditors that Larp as “history nerds” to pretend their surface level, TikTok comprehension of history and politics is something deeper — Jan Rakosy (@JanRakky) August 17, 2026

10.

It’s August of 55 BC. You land on the foggy island of Britannia. The first thing you see is this. Do you stay loyal to Caesar? https://t.co/9YuEjJeOSK pic.twitter.com/Twb2GhTxHJ — Antony Sheffield (@Sheffiel1Antony) August 17, 2026

READ MORE

Donald Trump tried to shut down a woman reporter and she just kept going anyway and it was simply brilliant