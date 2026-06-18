We’re not sure what part of Donald Trump made this really weird noise, but the internet threw some suggestions into the wind – 17 favourites

US donald trump

Donald Trump has been having quite the time of it in France at the latest G7 summit, where he’s been crowing about his so-called deal with Iran, which is simply an extension of a ceasefire that hasn’t held anyway. The Memorandum of Understanding is widely seen as the surrender of the US.

WATCH: The moment Trump signed the surrender document with Iran. What a disgrace. America will live with the disastrous consequences of Trump’s policy failures for a generation.#TrumpSurrender #WeakOnIran pic.twitter.com/bTIXov66KA — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) June 18, 2026

Emmanuel Macron’s decision to invite him to dine at the Palace of Versailles, the only place more gilded than the Oval Office, is likely to have a huge effect on the decoration budget for his bunker/ballroom.

Uh oh, Trump is having dinner at Versailles. Get ready for him to double the tacky gold shit nailed up at the White House pic.twitter.com/iJL8UqMfGL — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) June 17, 2026

Before he got there, he held a lengthy press conference, during which he accidentally told the world that they’d been about four weeks off running out of oil reserves.

lol Trump was definitely NOT supposed to admit this publicly pic.twitter.com/98WNUVtphW — Victims of Capitalism Memorial Foundation (@karaokecomputer) June 17, 2026

At one point, flanked by Marco Rubio and Howard Lutnick, Trump was wanging on about the ‘rigged’ election, when he made a really weird croaking sound. Listen carefully.

Trump's body makes some sort of horrible sound while he rants about the "rigged election" pic.twitter.com/lbIbdrjnFa — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 17, 2026

It could be his stomach, his arse, or the demon trying to escape from its fleshy prison, Who knows? It made Marco Rubio look like his own soul had just left his body.

Howard Lutnick may or may not have detected a smell. It’s hard to tell when his face always looks like that.

The internet had theories.

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That wasn’t just your regular fart… that was a blazing shart heard around the world. https://t.co/t4fP6j1wgC — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) June 17, 2026

3.

Little Marco smelled that https://t.co/Xu0FzXiL2S — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 17, 2026

4.

Why would Joe Biden make Donald Trump shit his pants like this? https://t.co/g0ykxBrRiz — Luka in LA (@LakerLukaSZN77) June 17, 2026

5.

Entity trying to emerge from skinsuit https://t.co/sjWWupBGee — chyea ok (@chyeaok) June 17, 2026

6.

Imagine having to stand behind this poopy baby with a straight face. https://t.co/i2NEmy8hT3 — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) June 17, 2026

7.

trump's entire second term has been a humiliation ritual meant to demoralize the american people https://t.co/lIp6Gp9a2U — Dev (@sleepy_devo) June 17, 2026

8.

lol watch Marco's face twitch immediately after the sound https://t.co/yOChR45GkM — StandLikeASuperHero (@ShePersisted001) June 17, 2026

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