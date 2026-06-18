US donald trump

We’re not sure what part of Donald Trump made this really weird noise, but the internet threw some suggestions into the wind – 17 favourites

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 18th, 2026

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Donald Trump has been having quite the time of it in France at the latest G7 summit, where he’s been crowing about his so-called deal with Iran, which is simply an extension of a ceasefire that hasn’t held anyway. The Memorandum of Understanding is widely seen as the surrender of the US.

Emmanuel Macron’s decision to invite him to dine at the Palace of Versailles, the only place more gilded than the Oval Office, is likely to have a huge effect on the decoration budget for his bunker/ballroom.

Before he got there, he held a lengthy press conference, during which he accidentally told the world that they’d been about four weeks off running out of oil reserves.

At one point, flanked by Marco Rubio and Howard Lutnick, Trump was wanging on about the ‘rigged’ election, when he made a really weird croaking sound. Listen carefully.

It could be his stomach, his arse, or the demon trying to escape from its fleshy prison, Who knows? It made Marco Rubio look like his own soul had just left his body.

Howard Lutnick with a slight grimace on his face. Marco Rubio looking world weary. Trump standing in the middle.

Howard Lutnick may or may not have detected a smell. It’s hard to tell when his face always looks like that.

The internet had theories.

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