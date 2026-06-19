Sarah Pochin called on England’s footballers to help stop domestic violence and it wasn’t just the wrong end of the telescope, she’s in a totally different universe

Politics Sarah pochin world cup

It’s with a heavy heart that we return to Reform UK MP Sarah Pochin, who took time out from her busy schedule looking furious in the House of Commons to once again prove that all those preconceptions you have about her are absolutely, 100% true.

But even for her this was a little bit off the scale as she highlighted this appalling domestic violence statistic related to how well England do in major football championships.

And the conclusion she drew from it wasn’t just the wrong end of the telescope, she was peering blindly at the entirely wrong solar system.

For the sake of women’s safety we need England to keep winning 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/Art8B5gzaf — Sarah Pochin MP (@SarahForRuncorn) June 18, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

This is fucking horrific. Pochin telling England to keep winning so blokes don’t batter their wives, instead of telling abusers not to abuse. Can’t believed what I have just watched. https://t.co/PiMKixBRkn — Curtis Daly (@CurtisDaly_) June 18, 2026

2.

This might sound crazy, but I feel like a better message would’ve been to tell men to drink less and stop beating their partners regardless of a football result, instead of enabling them by putting the blame on a football team with a smile on your crusty looking face. https://t.co/qu4jQurBd4 — G.T (@gingerrtom) June 18, 2026

3.

Men should not beat up women. Full stop. No excuses. https://t.co/iGodKDNBw6 — Bridget Phillipson (@bphillipsonMP) June 18, 2026

4.

Difficult to articulate just how stupid this is from an MP. Rather than putting the responsibility for domestic abuse onto England’s footballers, how about telling domestic abusers not to be domestic abusers? — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) June 18, 2026

5.

It’s hard to overstate how absolutely awful this framing is in just a 13 second video. Football players aren’t responsible for domestic abuse, abusers are! https://t.co/uiVsXyeUII — Matthew (@MatthewTorbitt) June 18, 2026

6.

Pochin somehow manages to both diminish the seriousness of domestic violence, and make football not fun, all in the space of 13 seconds. https://t.co/VFANNeCGR9 — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) June 18, 2026

7.