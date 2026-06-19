Politics Sarah pochin world cup

Sarah Pochin called on England’s footballers to help stop domestic violence and it wasn’t just the wrong end of the telescope, she’s in a totally different universe

John Plunkett. Updated June 19th, 2026

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It’s with a heavy heart that we return to Reform UK MP Sarah Pochin, who took time out from her busy schedule looking furious in the House of Commons to once again prove that all those preconceptions you have about her are absolutely, 100% true.

But even for her this was a little bit off the scale as she highlighted this appalling domestic violence statistic related to how well England do in major football championships.

And the conclusion she drew from it wasn’t just the wrong end of the telescope, she was peering blindly at the entirely wrong solar system.

And these people surely said it best.

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