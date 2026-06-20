News FIFA World Cup 2026 Katie Hopkins London

Katie Hopkins was jeered and kicked out of a London pub during the England World Cup game, and now some people have found their new local

Michael White. Updated June 20th, 2026

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Let’s turn to Katie Hopkins now…no, wait come back!

Video has emerged online of the controversial commentator being jeered and kicked out of a pub in east London during the England v Croatia World Cup match last Wednesday.

We don’t have the full context, but in the video you see Hopkins arguing with a man, while others jeer her and chant for her to get out of the pub. She then turns to leave, sticks her middle fingers up at them, and then returns to shove the man. Hopkins as yet doesn’t seem to have commented on what happened.

The footage has gone viral online over the last day.

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Source: Twitter/X/@I_amMukhtar