Katie Hopkins was jeered and kicked out of a London pub during the England World Cup game, and now some people have found their new local

News FIFA World Cup 2026 Katie Hopkins London

Let’s turn to Katie Hopkins now…no, wait come back!

Video has emerged online of the controversial commentator being jeered and kicked out of a pub in east London during the England v Croatia World Cup match last Wednesday.

Katie Hopkins was booted out of a pub in London during England’s World Cup match. pic.twitter.com/H3cJd5wWRR — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) June 20, 2026

We don’t have the full context, but in the video you see Hopkins arguing with a man, while others jeer her and chant for her to get out of the pub. She then turns to leave, sticks her middle fingers up at them, and then returns to shove the man. Hopkins as yet doesn’t seem to have commented on what happened.

The footage has gone viral online over the last day.

1.

Love seeing these mfs finding out RL isn't Elon's manipulated bot farm of likes. Vile woman in every way. — Dark C (@Andherewego__) June 20, 2026

2.

Ha ha 😂 you got to love London I'm going to have a drink in that pub 🍻 — rach💙 🍃 (@RaachRach) June 20, 2026

3.

We may very well be getting our

country back after all.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/tqkELDtiyp — G.T (@gingerrtom) June 20, 2026

4.

If, as reported elsewhere, it’s the Dundee Arms in Bethnal Green, I think I might’ve found my new local. Only an hour and a half from my gaff by public transport, but well worth supporting any venue that evicts that god awful shit-hag. — Alan C (@Acrosby_sl6) June 20, 2026

5.

What a lovely story to wake up to 😂 — Steven Prince (@stevenwbaprince) June 20, 2026

6.

This is amazing. Refuse her service everywhere https://t.co/cX0wm0IQWv — Dannyoh (@dannyoh337) June 20, 2026

7.

Seems to have been a real shift this week. It’s like all these awful right-wing grifters whose voices are wildly over amplified on socials, with Elon’s bot farms, are suddenly getting a taste of reality. In real life, people don’t want the endless hate & division they peddle. 🎉 https://t.co/5RGKa3HNor — Steve Coats-Dennis (@blondsteve) June 20, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/@I_amMukhtar