Katie Hopkins took aim at the ‘Downing Street cat’ on Twitter and it was a schoolboy error for the ages

Twitter downing street Katie Hopkins

To the world, briefly, of Katie Hopkins, whose daily pursuit of relevance – any kind of relevance! – took her to the door of 10 Downing Street.

In particular, the estimable Twitter account @Number10cat who does a fabulous job, among many other things, of fact checking idiots everywhere.

Dear @Number10cat Count your days you fluffy rodent. When I get into that place I am bringing my dog, Cunty McCat-Killer. The taxidermist wont even be able to make a muff cover out of what is left of you. — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) February 9, 2026

And it prompted no end of on-point replies, not least from @Number10cat …

Katherine, I've shat out scarier than you. Toodles. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) February 9, 2026

I like you Katie but we can't have violence towards any animal — SABRE x (@SABRExxxxxx) February 9, 2026

I stand with Larry the cat. — Selene A (@SeleneA92651315) February 9, 2026

… but it was the unfortunate schoolboy error which really grabbed our attention.

You do realise that cats aren’t actually rodents, don’t you?

Oh and FYI Larry would claw your eyes out and gouge you a new arsehole before you could even react. — Just Derek 🏳️‍🌈 (@derek_tash) February 9, 2026

Katie’s so dumb, she thinks the Number 10 cat is a rodent. https://t.co/rMcPnM5wq5 — Miffy (@miffythegamer) February 9, 2026

The cat has principles and humanity. It's a feline not a rodent! — Geoff Wright (@GeoffWrigh3712) February 9, 2026

To conclude …

How fucking embarrassing is this tweet 😂😂😂 threatening a cat, what a fucking loser — RyanMawhinneyUWP (@RyanMawhinney94) February 9, 2026

READ MORE

Anti-ICE protestors in Minneapolis have got a brand new A++ (NSFW) chant and the whole of Britain is taking credit