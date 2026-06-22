Laurence Fox posted a clip of him risking some points on his licence in a ‘6.2 litre V8 penguin killer’ sports car, and got owned into the next decade

Celebrity cringeworthy Laurence fox

You’ve got to feel for Laurence Fox. Not feel sympathy, obviously, but just a visceral feeling that the man is an utterly preposterous bellend.

His latest act of bellendery has just been shared by Fox on Twitter, where he’s been showing off his sports car on the drive back from participating in a controversial Oxford Union debate on Islam featuring Tommy Robinson and Calvin Robinson. A true gathering of intellectual heavyweights.

Anyway, here’s the Midlife Crisis Roadtrip in all of its ‘glory’.

Me and the Mrs. @CaliforniaFrizz have finally escaped the Oxford be kind nazis in the 6.2 litre V8 penguin killer. Lovely journey home to be fair. May have some points on the licence… pic.twitter.com/nKJKEExo0D — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) June 18, 2026

If he was looking for affirmation of how cool and edgy he his, then he’d come to the wrong place. Again.

1.

Why is this clown always acting like he’s just got one up on someone? — El Crabbito (@elcrabbito) June 19, 2026

2.

Can’t imagine what a sad conversation you have with the wife that leads to her filming you like this so you can post this on Twitter — George Koch (@George__Koch) June 18, 2026

3.

“Film me while I drive and sing love” social media has warped some middle aged men’s minds — Olly (@Olly25Olly) June 19, 2026

4.

Didn’t realise you could get points for singing — Dr Johnny Bananas (@barbedquill) June 18, 2026

5.

The truly sad thing is that these monumental fannies actually think this makes them look like a couple of cool renegades. Tragic, really. — Lord Runcible (@SonOfRuncible) June 19, 2026

6.

Top wankerdom right there. — Brenda Pritchard (@BrendaP58607731) June 19, 2026

7.

Little dick energy right there! — Boo (@LauraHe39094500) June 18, 2026

8.

Making up for the lack of packaging in the trouser department I see Loser. — Inevitable Justin McKenzie (@mac_justin) June 19, 2026

9.

Must be great spending someone else's money.

Rebel my arse — John Hurlston (@HurlstonJohn) June 18, 2026

10.

I'm not impressed. — Telford Man (@TelfordManUK) June 19, 2026

11.

Good to see all the donations going to a good use — ssseeedddeee (@ssseeedddeee) June 18, 2026

12.

This is what happens when an unemployed layabout like Fox is bankrolled by a billionaire. Idle rich personified. — Lord Runcible (@SonOfRuncible) June 19, 2026

13.

Why do you have your hands on an electronic device whilst driving? — Charlie (@CharlieUK98) June 18, 2026

14.

You really like attention don't you? It must be the wannabe actor in you. — Mental Dave (@dave_mental) June 19, 2026

15.

What a sad person you are. Really sad. — Bluefin (@Bluefin29872869) June 19, 2026

Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons