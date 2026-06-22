Celebrity cringeworthy Laurence fox

Laurence Fox posted a clip of him risking some points on his licence in a ‘6.2 litre V8 penguin killer’ sports car, and got owned into the next decade

David Harris. Updated June 22nd, 2026

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You’ve got to feel for Laurence Fox. Not feel sympathy, obviously, but just a visceral feeling that the man is an utterly preposterous bellend.

His latest act of bellendery has just been shared by Fox on Twitter, where he’s been showing off his sports car on the drive back from participating in a controversial Oxford Union debate on Islam featuring Tommy Robinson and Calvin Robinson. A true gathering of intellectual heavyweights.

Anyway, here’s the Midlife Crisis Roadtrip in all of its ‘glory’.

If he was looking for affirmation of how cool and edgy he his, then he’d come to the wrong place. Again.

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Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons