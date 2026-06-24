Sport world cup

England’s goalless World Cup draw with Ghana was an excruciating watch but Alan Shearer’s magnificent takedown of Micah Richards made the whole thing worthwhile

John Plunkett. Updated June 24th, 2026

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Time to return to the World Cup – woohoo! – where England followed up their edge of the seat 4-2 win over Croatia in the opening game with a drab bore draw against Ghana.

How bad was it? This bad.

Still everything to play for though, right?

And it was worth tuning into the BBC’s curiously lifeless coverage (not just the game to blame, either) for this particular exchange between Alan Shearer – in the US – and Micah Richards (who isn’t).

Got him!

Source @BBCMOTD H/T @Shuttsapalooza