England’s goalless World Cup draw with Ghana was an excruciating watch but Alan Shearer’s magnificent takedown of Micah Richards made the whole thing worthwhile

Sport world cup

Time to return to the World Cup – woohoo! – where England followed up their edge of the seat 4-2 win over Croatia in the opening game with a drab bore draw against Ghana.

How bad was it? This bad.

This England game’s like standing at your back door at 1am waiting for the dog to have a shit — Ewok (@22CaratEwok) June 23, 2026

Still everything to play for though, right?

And it was worth tuning into the BBC’s curiously lifeless coverage (not just the game to blame, either) for this particular exchange between Alan Shearer – in the US – and Micah Richards (who isn’t).

“Did that come from Mr ‘Hugo Dross’ himself?!”🤣 You can always count on Micah Richards and Alan Shearer for first-class banter🙌 pic.twitter.com/2AAzR4NgHb — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 24, 2026

Got him!

Alan Shearer just called Micah Richards ‘Hugo Dross’ live on air. This is why Shearer should be King. — Slim Plimsoll (@slimplimsoll) June 23, 2026

Alan was fighting for his life trying not to laugh 😭

The chemistry between these lot is carrying the show 😭👏 — Double_Gz (@Hagaa_jiji) June 24, 2026

Source @BBCMOTD H/T @Shuttsapalooza