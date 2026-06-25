Science climate GB News

A GB News ‘fan favourite’ said talk about climate change was ‘utter lies’ because it was also hot 50 years ago and was owned into next year

Poke Reporter. Updated June 25th, 2026

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It’s hot – unprecedentedly hot – with a blistering heatwave taking its toll on Europe and red extreme heat warnings across much of the UK.

It was provisionally the warmest June night on record in the UK – 23.5C in Cardiff – with the UK’s June temperature record set to be broken for the second day after the thermometer hit 36.1C.

It naturally put climate change back to the top(ish) of the agenda, and yet there are many people who still think there’s nothing that can be done about it and it’s just business as usual basically.

They include GB News ‘fan favourite’ pundit and resident controversialist Adam Brooks, with the Essex pub entrepreneur keen to tell everyone it was also hot in 1976 so there.

Well yes and no. But when we say yes and no, what we really mean is no. And these people surely said it best.

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A doctor told Twitter that alcohol had ‘no single benefit’ and of all the A++ responses James May surely said it best