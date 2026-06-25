A GB News ‘fan favourite’ said talk about climate change was ‘utter lies’ because it was also hot 50 years ago and was owned into next year

Science climate GB News

It’s hot – unprecedentedly hot – with a blistering heatwave taking its toll on Europe and red extreme heat warnings across much of the UK.

It was provisionally the warmest June night on record in the UK – 23.5C in Cardiff – with the UK’s June temperature record set to be broken for the second day after the thermometer hit 36.1C.

It naturally put climate change back to the top(ish) of the agenda, and yet there are many people who still think there’s nothing that can be done about it and it’s just business as usual basically.

They include GB News ‘fan favourite’ pundit and resident controversialist Adam Brooks, with the Essex pub entrepreneur keen to tell everyone it was also hot in 1976 so there.

The idiots in Parliament are now stating that we can stop this hot weather. There’s nothing we can do to change this.

Utter lies. 1976 was just as hot… 50 years ago. Net Zero con. — Adam Brooks AKA EssexPR 🇬🇧 (@EssexPR) June 24, 2026

Well yes and no. But when we say yes and no, what we really mean is no. And these people surely said it best.

1.

Nobody is claiming Parliament can “stop” hot weather. The point is that climate change increases the frequency, intensity and duration of heatwaves. That’s not a political opinion, it’s what the data shows. Also, 1976 wasn’t “just as hot”. The UK record in 1976 was 35.9°C. The… — Lance Lachlan ✌🏻 (@lancelachlan) June 24, 2026

2.

This is a textbook example of misunderstanding the argument. Nobody claims hot weather didn’t exist in 1976. The claim is that as the planet warms, extreme heat events become more frequent and more intense. Saying “it was hot 50 years ago” is like saying “people died of cancer… https://t.co/hrCIN01DAb — Sam (@SamCKx) June 24, 2026

3.

The fact that people who weren’t even born in 1976 keep talking about 1976 tells you it was quite an exceptional year. A once in a century event. Except, it no longer is exceptional. It’s becoming normal. Because the climate is changing. Now we can argue about why the climate… — Tony (@TonyB_1997) June 24, 2026

4.

I guess you don't understand the concept of incidence and indeed trends pic.twitter.com/lDj95kWhXO — Jay (@JibbaJabb) June 24, 2026

5.

Cat check: The hottest temperature recorded in 1976 was 35.9c on 3rd July. The Met Office recorded a temperature of 36c today. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 24, 2026

6.

Why are you giving an opinion on something you have absolutely zero qualifications in? — Matt P (@mattyp0510) June 24, 2026

7.

You just keep setting us up for the take down, Adam. What are you going to be an expert on next? https://t.co/1yjeKs4t7f — Sam (@SamCKx) June 24, 2026

8.

It's the frequency of them recurring. Obviously you are too stupid to grasp this. — Just a hypothesis. (@Manifesttext) June 24, 2026

9.

The peak temperature in 1976 was 35 degrees. The peak this time is 40. That's an increase of 5°. Which is *fucking bad* https://t.co/yiUisaZghK — Tom Canham 🏳️‍🌈 (@tcanham459) June 24, 2026

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