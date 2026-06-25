Politics donald trump Washington DC

Donald Trump accidentally said he’s building a Triumphal Ark for the 250th anniversary of the US, and the takedowns were biblical

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 25th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Earlier this year, the White House confirmed that they would be building the long-rumoured Triumphal Arch, the largest in the world, in Washington DC.

Here’s how it could look. Our money’s on the gilded monstrosity on the left – only with more bling.

During a speech on Wednesday, Trump was boasting about his planned vanity projects, when he slipped up and went full Noah.

The mockery flooded in.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Perhaps Maga thinks it’s short for ‘architectural feature’.

READ MORE

Donald Trump wants to build the world’s biggest arch in Washington DC, and we can’t imagine what he’s overcompensating for – 16 savage takedowns

Source Molly Ploofkins Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons