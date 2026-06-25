Donald Trump accidentally said he’s building a Triumphal Ark for the 250th anniversary of the US, and the takedowns were biblical

Politics donald trump Washington DC

Earlier this year, the White House confirmed that they would be building the long-rumoured Triumphal Arch, the largest in the world, in Washington DC.

Built to President Trump’s specifications, the Independence Arch would transform a small plot of land between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery into a dominant new monument. Read more about the president’s plans here: https://t.co/FVK0ucwO5L pic.twitter.com/TLmpdIEDH5 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 31, 2026

Here’s how it could look. Our money’s on the gilded monstrosity on the left – only with more bling.

Trump posts renderings of an arch he wants to build in DC. He is laser focused on things that matter to the American people. pic.twitter.com/bN0tw7Ru3w — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 23, 2026

During a speech on Wednesday, Trump was boasting about his planned vanity projects, when he slipped up and went full Noah.

Trump: And just across the bridge in front of Arlington Cemetery, we’re building a really MAGNICIFE— neh, really beautiful, this is really something you’re gonna like, a totally MAGNIFICENT Triumphal ARK. pic.twitter.com/RHefrNyr50 — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) June 25, 2026

The mockery flooded in.

1.

Well, I hope the pool beneath it reflects a deep blue. pic.twitter.com/zQ7vTJcEWx — John E. Walsh #FBPE #LoveMinsmere 💙 (@akazeeox) June 25, 2026

2.

He's off his meds again… — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) June 25, 2026

3.

ARK??? Gonna load two of every kind of animal from the National Zoo and sail off to Mount Vernon?😂😂 https://t.co/nwdAxC4XT0 — Beva Wisdom (@beva5678) June 25, 2026

4.

Noah swiped the ARK idea from Trump the great builder. — MikeBates (@MikeBates) June 25, 2026

5.

It's called the Triumphal Arch, not Arc. He's already fucking up another monument name before it's even built. — Krit (@UWCRITTER) June 25, 2026

6.

Umm they already have one in Kentucky, you know where @RepThomasMassie is from the guy who pushed for the release of the Epstein files. Yeah you can see all the animals and everything on the life size Ark. It’s a Bible theme park in Kentucky.

Imagine that. pic.twitter.com/yJuZ1u99YU — MissPeeps (@mizzpeeps1) June 25, 2026

7.

Is it going to rain for 40 days and 40 nights after he gets his Golden Ark built? — BoogiewithStu (@stu1939) June 25, 2026

8.

He's building an "ark?" Will he be loading his millions two by two? — Herzogin in CA (@ElizabethBergh4) June 25, 2026

9.

How many cubits will it be? — LostinPA (@towerguyjohn) June 25, 2026

10.

"Triumphal ark" It's arch. Did his teleprompter say "arc" or is he just dementia-addled? — Allen Garvin (@allengarvin) June 25, 2026

11.

Noah…how long can you tread water? — FaveRTs™ on Video 📺 (@FaveRTsOnVideo) June 25, 2026

12.

The Ark experience is coming to Washington?! 🤣🤣 — Evil Charming 🇺🇦🇺🇸💙 (@EvilCharming1) June 25, 2026

13.

We all know he's just DYING to be able to say "Ark de Trump" on TV. It wouldn't surprise me if that's the ONLY reason he wants the arch … JUST to be able to say that. — Humphrey Gokart™ (@HumphreyKart) June 25, 2026

14.

Arch. It’s an arch. Ripping off the Arc de Triomphe doesn’t make it an “arc.” — StickyBunny (@skullisland1919) June 25, 2026

Perhaps Maga thinks it’s short for ‘architectural feature’.

NOW – White House's Leavitt announces that plans to begin construction on Trump's 250-foot United States Triumphal Arch will be submitted tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/lthN5skvnC — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 15, 2026

READ MORE

Donald Trump wants to build the world’s biggest arch in Washington DC, and we can’t imagine what he’s overcompensating for – 16 savage takedowns

Source Molly Ploofkins Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons