Life sex

This woman had a message for men who obsess about women’s ‘body count’ and it was simply magnificent

Poke Staff. Updated July 1st, 2026

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Takedown of the week, the month and possibly the year – any year, in fact – is surely this, a woman who was asked about men who go on about women’s ‘body count’.

It’s a clip that went viral back in the day and it’s a proper cut and paste job for any man who dare bring up the topic of body counts with … anyone.

Absolute fan-bloody-tastic!

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

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Source @beyoncegarden