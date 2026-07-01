This woman had a message for men who obsess about women’s ‘body count’ and it was simply magnificent

Life sex

Takedown of the week, the month and possibly the year – any year, in fact – is surely this, a woman who was asked about men who go on about women’s ‘body count’.

It’s a clip that went viral back in the day and it’s a proper cut and paste job for any man who dare bring up the topic of body counts with … anyone.

Absolute fan-bloody-tastic!

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

I love her. — Gaia (@GAIAAENEAS) July 28, 2024

Every time these street interview weirdos interact with a real person who has a life it’s so fucking funny https://t.co/hrQwtbGyG5 — Z.K. Leverton (@zkleverton) July 28, 2024

That and the “Thank You” — Swing Out Sisters’ Brother (@Roota_2DaToota) July 28, 2024

This is amazing! I hope my daughter has this confidence & awareness of her worth. Why do we still have men who think they can treat women like shit & get away with it? Society needs to move on & parents need to do better in educating young men. https://t.co/Fhpk7nhXGT — Стивен (@Loch_Ren_Monsta) July 29, 2024

Nothing makes me happier than seeing these culture war morons with mics who go out on the town just to try and “prove” that women suck by baiting drunk women into giving dumb responses get dunked on like this https://t.co/PUsAa0zK3c — pg | bounce (@bouncehouseTTV) July 28, 2024

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An American questioned Stan Collymore’s credentials to critique World Cup ‘hydration breaks’ and Collymore’s A++ response had Brits everywhere applauding

Source @beyoncegarden