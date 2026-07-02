The only thing more awkward than JD Vance’s attempt at a joke about Joe Biden was the stony silence from his audience – 23 full-body cringes

US JD Vance

If the politics career doesn’t work out for JD Vance – and that’s already looking likely – he’s going to want to find a new grift.

If this clip of his visit to the Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach is anything to go by, he can scratch ‘stand-up comedian’ off his list straight away.

JD Vance attempts to tell a joke at Biden's expense to the troops — and gets absolutely zero reaction 😬 pic.twitter.com/kJBcsiZvTS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 1, 2026

‘I’m trying to be nonpartisan. You ever seen these old cartoons where you’ve got the angel on the shoulder and the devil on the shoulder? Well, because I’m speaking to all of you, our great patriots and service members, I’ve got the angel on my shoulder saying, JD, don’t be partisan. We’re going to make this nonpartisan. And then I’ve got the devil on my shoulder who wants to talk about every time that Joe Biden fell up or down the stairs.’

If that’s the face you just made, you weren’t alone.

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This is disgusting as usual. More of the same partisan political speeches to active duty troops following the standard practice of Trump, Vance and Hegseth to violate a fundamental principle of the Republic. It’s also gross that more Republican vets don’t call this out. https://t.co/I6uZgV5ZKs — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 1, 2026

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Oh my God he’s trying to do a Trump impression https://t.co/x5lSeNNjjX — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 1, 2026

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This guy has no aura https://t.co/91cayJ1nxa — Jared Shult (@jared_shult) July 1, 2026

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JD Vance is one of the most socially awkward people I have ever seen. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) July 1, 2026

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This clown routine of running down previous presidents in front of the military is something MAGA started and it needs to end. Keep this stuff for the rallies. https://t.co/K4blSvMods — Warren (@swd2) July 1, 2026

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Our troops are smarter than the VP. I'm a veteran. I know better than to believe the constant rhetoric out of this administration. They keep pounding the table with their patriotism while ignoring the people and enriching themselves. They try to turn everything political. — Rick Compton (@rickcomp52) July 1, 2026

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He’s so bad at this…. Every one of these awkward cringe inducing moments that JD is now synonymous with, Marco just smiles… and whispers….more please 🙃 https://t.co/GqMXidfd5h — Marc Polymeropoulos (@Mpolymer) July 1, 2026

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JD Vance tries to joke about Biden to the troops… and gets complete silence. The charisma levels are truly unmatched. pic.twitter.com/tg04Sd4EfX — The Hormuz Wire (@HormuzJournal) July 1, 2026

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