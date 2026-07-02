US JD Vance

The only thing more awkward than JD Vance’s attempt at a joke about Joe Biden was the stony silence from his audience – 23 full-body cringes

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 2nd, 2026

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If the politics career doesn’t work out for JD Vance – and that’s already looking likely – he’s going to want to find a new grift.

If this clip of his visit to the Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach is anything to go by, he can scratch ‘stand-up comedian’ off his list straight away.

‘I’m trying to be nonpartisan.

You ever seen these old cartoons where you’ve got the angel on the shoulder and the devil on the shoulder? Well, because I’m speaking to all of you, our great patriots and service members, I’ve got the angel on my shoulder saying, JD, don’t be partisan. We’re going to make this nonpartisan.

And then I’ve got the devil on my shoulder who wants to talk about every time that Joe Biden fell up or down the stairs.’

Kristen Bell in The Good Place, cringing

If that’s the face you just made, you weren’t alone.

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