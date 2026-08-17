Robert Jenrick accused Labour of letting the country run out of water and was owned into next year

Politics Reform UK Robert jenrick

Robert Jenrick has been having a long, hard think about Britain’s record-breaking drought and the hosepipe bans in place all over the country.

But it’s not the urgent need to tackle climate change that is at the front of the Reform UK-er and Tory turncoat’s mind – of course it isn’t! – it’s Andy Burnham and his Labour government’s ‘anti-building culture’.

Britain should never lack water. Instead of charging families more during hot periods, instead of hose pipe bans, the Government should focus on building new reservoirs. We’re an island nation with wet winters! The anti-building culture, even for life’s essentials, is holding… — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) August 16, 2026

‘Britain should never lack water. ‘Instead of charging families more during hot periods, instead of hose pipe bans, the Government should focus on building new reservoirs. ‘We’re an island nation with wet winters! The anti-building culture, even for life’s essentials, is holding our country back. ‘Reform UK believe in abundance: of energy, of housing, of water. ‘Reform UK will build the reservoirs.’

And we’re glad he did, in a way, because he ended up getting owned into next year and beyond.

1.

His Conservative Party didn’t build any reservoirs during their 14 years in power https://t.co/zhkZT1c9v2 — Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@floboflo) August 16, 2026

2.

What efforts did you make while in government to build reservoirs? Why did you fail? — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 16, 2026

3.

🚨 Anyone else struggling with a party made up entirely of ex Tories telling us that all the problems in this county stem from Tory policy. https://t.co/ob7vI78P08 — Politics For You (@PoliticoForYou) August 16, 2026

4.

You had 14 fucking years Bob. How many did you build? NONE Similar story with prisons only 500 new places. The Failed Tories that are now in REFORM including yourself are not interested in building infrastructure But here you are Gaslighting the public. — SJP 🌹🌈 (@SJP74) August 16, 2026

5.

It’s just insane that the group of MPs most furious at things not yet introduced under a two year Labour government are the same group of MPs who sat in a Tory government of 14 years and introduced none of the things they’re most furious about The dishonesty is weapons grade https://t.co/5t418o9mZG — David (@Zero_4) August 16, 2026

6.

No reservoirs built over 14 Tory years Robert. Everything was wrecked. Nine reservoirs set to be built with one already started within 2 years of Labour in Government. Reform will never be in government Robert. — Lyndy (@LyndyMountain) August 16, 2026

7.

If only the @Conservatives, of which you were a member, could’ve done something about this, during the 14 yrs you were in office Bob @RobertJenrick. But you didn’t did you? You failed miserably & now all you can do is try to blame everyone else for your failure. Do fuck off https://t.co/ueTE3uYr05 — Andrew Parnall (@dontbrexitfixit) August 16, 2026

8.

What’s the reasoning for the last 15 years of Tory underinvestment? How will you fund this? Without a fully costed plan this is bullshit messaging. — Jay (@pushonfridays) August 16, 2026

9.

A reminder,

Honest Bob was a member of the Conservative government that didn’t build a single reservoir in their fourteen years in power.

Don’t believe the bullshit. https://t.co/yCqKeIytg6 — Sir Norman of Nowhere. 🏴‍☠️ (@Normanjam67) August 16, 2026

10.

Britain shouldn’t lack water; agreed. But your government, when you were a CONservative, had 14 years to build reservoirs and didn’t build a single one. Privatised water companies took billions in dividends, infrastructure was neglected, and now you’re pretending this is someone… — Ivor ‘The Crank Engine’ Cummins & Goings (@Top_Muppetries) August 16, 2026

11.

“Don’t mention my previous party’s water policies. I mentioned it once but I think I got away with it OK” https://t.co/bD5yKdwuhX pic.twitter.com/O7iCoejbtp — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) August 16, 2026

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