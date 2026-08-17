Politics Reform UK Robert jenrick

Robert Jenrick accused Labour of letting the country run out of water and was owned into next year

John Plunkett. Updated August 17th, 2026

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Robert Jenrick has been having a long, hard think about Britain’s record-breaking drought and the hosepipe bans in place all over the country.

But it’s not the urgent need to tackle climate change that is at the front of the Reform UK-er and Tory turncoat’s mind – of course it isn’t! – it’s Andy Burnham and his Labour government’s ‘anti-building culture’.

‘Britain should never lack water.

‘Instead of charging families more during hot periods, instead of hose pipe bans, the Government should focus on building new reservoirs.

‘We’re an island nation with wet winters! The anti-building culture, even for life’s essentials, is holding our country back.

‘Reform UK believe in abundance: of energy, of housing, of water.

‘Reform UK will build the reservoirs.’

And we’re glad he did, in a way, because he ended up getting owned into next year and beyond.

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