Reform UK-er Nadhim Zahawi’s ‘takedown’ of Count Binface was the opposite of the slam dunk he thought it was and Binface’s A++ response won everyone’s vote

Politics count binface Nadhim Zahawi

The Clacton by-election has been and gone but Reform UK are making it very difficult for us to stop writing about it.

In this case it’s former chancellor for 15 minutes turned Reform UK-er Nadhim Zahawi, who went on ITV’s Good Morning Britain to make various claims about Count Binface who, as nobody anywhere needs reminding, received 9,455 votes last week.

And one in particular caught people’s attention.

Here’s the clip.@GMB should have challenged about it at the time. pic.twitter.com/AEwkklAGwK — Wokerati Marty (@WokeratiMarty) August 16, 2026

And while there was no shortage of A++ responses …

Nadhim Zahawi telling lies. Less an opinion, more a permanent state of mind. pic.twitter.com/CTfdjsTeS3 — Planet Belfast (@Planet_Belfast) August 16, 2026

… there really was only one that counted.

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

Over to you, Reform UK.

The biggest, most problematic, least believable part of Zahawi’s quote there: “I think.” — Simon Harris (@SimonHarrisMBD) August 16, 2026

Even if it was true, of all the attack lines that party could go for, I’m not sure if donations is the wisest. I can think of about five million reasons why 😬 — Ryan (@Forza_FPL) August 16, 2026

This is the only way that Reform can pretend that Farage beat the establishment This needs to be spread far and wide to call them out as the liars they are — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) August 16, 2026

Cue Good Morning Britain on Monday morning …

You next, Nadhim Zahawi?

Source @CountBinface