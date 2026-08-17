Politics count binface Nadhim Zahawi

Reform UK-er Nadhim Zahawi’s ‘takedown’ of Count Binface was the opposite of the slam dunk he thought it was and Binface’s A++ response won everyone’s vote

John Plunkett. Updated August 17th, 2026

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The Clacton by-election has been and gone but Reform UK are making it very difficult for us to stop writing about it.

In this case it’s former chancellor for 15 minutes turned Reform UK-er Nadhim Zahawi, who went on ITV’s Good Morning Britain to make various claims about Count Binface who, as nobody anywhere needs reminding, received 9,455 votes last week.

And one in particular caught people’s attention.

And while there was no shortage of A++ responses …

… there really was only one that counted.

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

Over to you, Reform UK.

Cue Good Morning Britain on Monday morning …

You next, Nadhim Zahawi?

Source @CountBinface