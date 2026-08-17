Science

An American ‘new fooder’ said if medicines worked you wouldn’t need to take them twice and was burned so hard there’s no cure

Poke Reporter. Updated August 17th, 2026

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Like us you may not have come across David Wolfe before.

He appears to be an American author and conspiracy theorist with a fondness for raw foodism and some seriously alternative medicine, that kind of thing.

He’s also not a huge fan of doctors. Not the sort that you and I visit anyway, because … look.

Well that’s one way of looking at it, obviously. Just the wrong way. And he ended up burned so hard we’re not sure there’s an ointment on earth able to salve it.

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