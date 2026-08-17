An American ‘new fooder’ said if medicines worked you wouldn’t need to take them twice and was burned so hard there’s no cure

Science

Like us you may not have come across David Wolfe before.

He appears to be an American author and conspiracy theorist with a fondness for raw foodism and some seriously alternative medicine, that kind of thing.

He’s also not a huge fan of doctors. Not the sort that you and I visit anyway, because … look.

IF MEDICINE WORKED YOU WOULDN’T NEED TO REFILL YOUR PRESCRIPTION — David Wolfe (@DavidWolfe) August 14, 2026

Well that’s one way of looking at it, obviously. Just the wrong way. And he ended up burned so hard we’re not sure there’s an ointment on earth able to salve it.

1.

If food worked you wouldn’t need to keep eating it. https://t.co/D31eYKpYiB — Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@floboflo) August 15, 2026

2.

If gasoline actually worked you wouldn’t need to refill your gas tank. — VexxedLiberal (@vexxed616) August 14, 2026

3.

If clothes worked you wouldn’t have to put them on every day https://t.co/VsQv3eDUoV — Neil Stone (@DrNeilStone) August 14, 2026

4.

So… diabetics would like a word.. Plenty of illnesses are chronic, progressive, genetic, or recurring.. and require ongoing treatment.. You’re such a fucking idiot — Agent Self FBI™ (@AgentSelf99b) August 14, 2026

5.

IF FRYING BEANS WORKED THEY WOULDN’T NEED TO BE REFRIED https://t.co/FpQfsznZYT — 💥 Nurse D, RN/1L (@TakeThatNurses) August 16, 2026

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