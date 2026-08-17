People are trying to work out what’s going on under Donald Trump’s suit and these people surely said it best

US donald trump

To America now, where people have been trying to work out what’s going on under Donald Trump’s suit.

Specifically, what is going on under his ‘fart flap’. Because, well, watch.

Seriously, what is going on with Trump’s rear end here? It looks like he has some sort of contraption back there pic.twitter.com/U1mF6Tt4oG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 16, 2026

And the entire internet – well, most of it – got their deerstalker hats and magnifying glasses out, and this is what it came up with.

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We are sad to report that due to Donald Trump’s deteriorating mental and physical condition, adult diapers are no longer enough. He now wears a full porta potty in his pants. The porta potty is solid gold, armored, and was gifted to him by Qatar. https://t.co/FHdjflpM7t — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) August 16, 2026

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It looks like when two people would be in a horse costume https://t.co/n1NPakreKb — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) August 17, 2026

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That’s where he’s hiding the 3 million missing Epstein files — CUBS WORLD (@CubsWorld80) August 16, 2026

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This is the guy who mocks people for being obese. He should look in the mirror. — Reggie B. (@reggiebblue) August 16, 2026

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It’s nice to see he’s no longer hiding his colostomy bag. pic.twitter.com/NavmNKPP5B — _ (@SundaeDivine) August 16, 2026

We’re sure it was just an unfortunate gust of wind.

Whatever the truth, we’re with this person.

I can’t stop staring at his butt — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 15, 2026

Source @atrupar