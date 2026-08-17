US donald trump

People are trying to work out what’s going on under Donald Trump’s suit and these people surely said it best

John Plunkett. Updated August 17th, 2026

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To America now, where people have been trying to work out what’s going on under Donald Trump’s suit.

Specifically, what is going on under his ‘fart flap’. Because, well, watch.

And the entire internet – well, most of it – got their deerstalker hats and magnifying glasses out, and this is what it came up with.

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We’re sure it was just an unfortunate gust of wind.

Whatever the truth, we’re with this person.

Source @atrupar