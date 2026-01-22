An American woman shared their wonder at how much more we can drink over here and these Brits were only too happy to help – 17 funniest and most on-brand responses

US alcohol drinking pubs

Time now to return to the cultural chasm that exists between the US and the UK – well, the US and the rest of the world, basically, but in this case specifically the UK.

It’s an American woman who shared on Twitter how much quicker she gets drunk than her British friends. How much quicker? This much.

drinking in the UK, a summary: I (an American) have had one (large) glass of prosecco and I’m smashed. My (British) trivia team captain is on bottle #2 and completely sober. — Lauren Gilbert (@notanastronomer) January 20, 2026

And it prompted no end of entertaining and entirely relatable responses, and these people surely said it best.

1.

If you visit Scotland, do remember to bring a spare liver. 😁 — Matt Quinn – The Caledonian Television Company. (@Matt_Q_OnX) January 21, 2026

2.

I’ve worked with Americans. They say “Lets go for drinks (pural)” have 1, go home.

Brits say “Lets grab a cheeky half” and stay until 1am. https://t.co/IvkRhaMjOr — Dan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Kingbingo_) January 21, 2026

3.

prosecco is considered a soft drink here — pokedstudio ∞ (@pokedstudiouk) January 21, 2026

4.

By age 21 Brits are probably starting to cut back 😂

Whereas Americans are just getting started? 🤷 — wisdom (@synapticwisdom) January 21, 2026

5.

I still hold firm that the people of the UK (60m ish) could comfortably drink the whole of the US (330m ish) under the table. — Kris (@KB6767) January 21, 2026

6.

It’s drinking fitness. — Tom Goodwin (@tomfgoodwin) January 21, 2026

7.

In early 1973, a few US navy junior officers in the USS Franklin D Roosevelt challenged a few young officers under training in Dartmouth Training Ship HMS Intrepid to a beer drinking competition. They surrendered, p*ssed, after 15 tins of Colt 45. We went out on the lash after 😀 — Lord Jim of F’Hall (@HMofBray) January 21, 2026

8.

I went on a date with a woman in LA who told me didn’t drink as she’d previously had a terrible drink problem. She was very forthcoming and told me that, on some nights, she could consume an entire bottle of wine. — Bobulus Shering (@SheringBob) January 21, 2026

9.