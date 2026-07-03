Donald Trump said his children have ‘inside information’ on anything they buy because of his presidency and basically the entire internet said the same thing

Politics children donald trump inside information

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. In this case, the apple is rotten.

Donald Trump spoke about his children on CNBC this week and ran head first into a stunning admission that would’ve been front page news for any other President.

The big orange blob was asked about the financial transactions his kids make and stumbled into a statement that will raise many eyebrows. And maybe even a couple of federal investigations.

Trump: “Almost anything my kids do — if they buy a truck — they have inside information” pic.twitter.com/hHSFhqYAcl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 2, 2026

It makes sense. These kids know way too much and are clearly profiting from it.

But to hear Donald come out and say it was a little surprising.

Everyone on Twitter was hollering for somebody in a position of power to do something about it.

1.

Literally saying the quiet part OUT LOUD. https://t.co/kDFHBvMW86 — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) July 2, 2026

2.

He is admitting that his kids are using the presidency to enrich themselves. — Reggie B. (@reggiebblue) July 2, 2026

3.

His dementia has him admitting to crimes. Nice. — Matt (Taylor’s Version) (@MattMMPLS) July 2, 2026

4.

He’s faced so little accountability that he just openly admits to crimes now. No one’s doing shit about it either. https://t.co/bbJSB7qCHh — I Smoked A Predilection For Nipples (@BlackKnight10k) July 3, 2026

5.

They have all the inside information so they’re making billions while he actively manipulates the market in their favor. That’s what the Iran war was all about. — thirty313 (@thirty313) July 2, 2026

6.

Best one to ever do the meme https://t.co/fMvGI2iRbu pic.twitter.com/hmLke8BAVW — dart (@poordart) July 2, 2026

7.

Trump’s kids buy drone companies Trump cancels existing drone contracts Trump’s kids’ companies get military contracts Trump starts wars Trump’s kids’ try to sell their drones to the countries being attacked It’s not about inside information.

It’s about shameless corruption. https://t.co/Sax2VuQSjq — Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) July 2, 2026

8.