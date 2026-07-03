Politics children donald trump inside information

Donald Trump said his children have ‘inside information’ on anything they buy because of his presidency and basically the entire internet said the same thing

Saul Hutson. Updated July 3rd, 2026

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The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. In this case, the apple is rotten.

Donald Trump spoke about his children on CNBC this week and ran head first into a stunning admission that would’ve been front page news for any other President.

The big orange blob was asked about the financial transactions his kids make and stumbled into a statement that will raise many eyebrows. And maybe even a couple of federal investigations.

It makes sense. These kids know way too much and are clearly profiting from it.

But to hear Donald come out and say it was a little surprising.

Everyone on Twitter was hollering for somebody in a position of power to do something about it.

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