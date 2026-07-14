Celebrity Andrew tate

Andrew Tate’s interesting shirt and dubious blackjack ‘strategy’ were no match for the mystery playing out in the background

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 14th, 2026

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We cross now to Andrew Tate getting high on the sound of his own voice… again.

The darling of the Manosphere who is wanted in the UK on 21 counts of sexual and violent offences, as well as human trafficking, has been giving his unwanted and highly untrustworthy opinion on how to win at blackjack.

“You’ve got to look at the card they have showing, you’ve got to look at your card and you have to decide whether to hit or stick depending on the probability that they bust.”

No shit, Sherlock! That’s not a strategy. That’s just how to play the game.

People weighed in on Tate’s useless tip – and his shirt.

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But none of that was the really interesting thing about the video –

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