Andrew Tate’s interesting shirt and dubious blackjack ‘strategy’ were no match for the mystery playing out in the background

Celebrity Andrew tate

We cross now to Andrew Tate getting high on the sound of his own voice… again.

The darling of the Manosphere who is wanted in the UK on 21 counts of sexual and violent offences, as well as human trafficking, has been giving his unwanted and highly untrustworthy opinion on how to win at blackjack.

🚨WATCH: Andrew Tate breaks down how to beat the casino house with mathematics 👀🎰 pic.twitter.com/op1iXLqUA7 — The Real World (@therealworld_ai) July 10, 2026

“You’ve got to look at the card they have showing, you’ve got to look at your card and you have to decide whether to hit or stick depending on the probability that they bust.”

No shit, Sherlock! That’s not a strategy. That’s just how to play the game.

People weighed in on Tate’s useless tip – and his shirt.

1.

My dad used to say shit like this right before he lost a bunch of money at blackjack https://t.co/EvSRd9d6Do — HowlingMutant (@Howlingmutant0) July 11, 2026

2.

It’s like watching a dog explain to another dog how they’re going to successfully open the garage door https://t.co/uIuszCYV8A — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) July 11, 2026

3.

Why is he wearing Liberace’s

shower curtain? 😂😂🤣😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/sp2sYaGGef — Miss Chief 🤨 (@Midge1415) July 11, 2026

4.

What on earth is she wearing?! Looks like Pat Butcher at a wedding reception. https://t.co/FxRQKPGlle — Miffy (@miffythegamer) July 11, 2026

5.

People who think they have a ”system” that beats the House are the reason why these hotels can blow them up every decade or so and build brand new ones, cash. House always wins in the end. And Tate didn’t spend enough time in school to have a grasp on the statistical models at… — CommonSenseSkeptic (@C_S_Skeptic) July 13, 2026

6.

I can’t hear him over his shirt 😂😂😂😂 — Miss Chief 🤨 (@Midge1415) July 11, 2026

7.

He came rushing from his job as a stripper, forgot to change the shirt — Dhruv (@dhruvgoesoff) July 10, 2026

But none of that was the really interesting thing about the video –

8.

the guy at the back is missing a head ??? https://t.co/u3063YEA1j — 💤 (@zymon3y) July 12, 2026

9.