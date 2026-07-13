Sam Neill was asked in his final interview why he changed his name from Nigel and his answer was a glorious one in the eye for you-know-who

Celebrity nigel farage Sam Neill

We were very sad to hear of the death of the great Sam Neill who has died aged 78.

Aside from being a fabulous actor, from Jurassic Park to The Piano, from The Dish to Event Horizon, he always seemed such a lovely man, and we’ve already written about this beautiful clip.

Rest In Peace to Sam Neill 🕊 pic.twitter.com/zVfOG1Nf8B — MR AIRTIME (@Aubrey_Senyolo) July 13, 2026

But we return to him because of the final interview he did with the Guardian, a reader’s Q&A in which he was asked about changing his name from Nigel.

The whole thing is well worth your time, obviously, but this bit in particular.



‘Why did you decide to switch from your actual first name – Nigel?’ PickleMan

‘Changing it has been the best decision I’ve ever made. ‘Now there is – God save us – the vague prospect of one of the worst Nigels ever becoming prime minister. Exceptions prove the rule – Havers, Planer, Davenport. Mostly, Nigels are fools. ‘No one has called their child Nigel in the UK for years. I’m not surprised. It’s the wettest name ever. ‘There’s a pub up north somewhere where they have a Nigel reunion, where these poor Nigels get together and provide mutual comfort. Maybe I should go and speak. ‘I got out of the Nigel game when I was 11, because my best friend was called Nigel, so it was pragmatic. ‘My brother and sister persist in calling me Nigel, but that’s about the end of it. If I’d stayed with Nigel Neill, I don’t think I would have had a film career.’

RIP Sam Neill.

Sam Neill, "One of the secrets of life is to take what you do seriously. But never, never, take yourself seriously, and I never have" May you step into the next life with the same excitement and wonder that we all experienced when you first saw dinosaurs in Jurassic Park. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RccPj77Evb — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) July 13, 2026

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Source Guardian