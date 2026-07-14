Nigel Farage turned down the level of security Parliament provides for Kemi Badenoch because it wasn’t good enough – 18 eye rolls of epic proportions

Politics nigel farage

The Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has reached out to Nigel Farage over the issue of security, to discuss the best way to deal with his – and others’ – specific needs.

🚨 BREAKING: Shabana Mahmood offers Nigel Farage a meeting with the Home Office to discuss security measures for him and "those in public life" pic.twitter.com/jgwQQQxcgT — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 13, 2026

It may even allow him to hold in-person surgeries, in the diminishing event of him being re-elected as the MP for Clacton. Kidding. He’d find a way to get out of that, even if the taxpayer funded the cost of the Band of the Black Watch following him everywhere, frightening milk-shake throwers with extra-loud bagpipe skirls.

He seems amenable to the idea – of state-funded security, not bagpipe-based security. As far as we know.

Here’s how he responded to Ms Mahmood.

Thank you for this offer @ShabanaMahmood. I will meet with the Chair of RAVEC and discuss the security of all Reform politicians, including those who are not MPs. https://t.co/fkU7QnzuKV — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 13, 2026

Firstly, Old Nige isn’t an MP. We all remember him throwing his toys out of the pram to deflect from the scrutiny of his financial affairs, even if he’s forgotten.

Secondly, if he wants UK taxpayers to dig deep for the so-called Shadow Home Secretary, Zia Yusuf, to have security, then we’re going to want an explanation of why the unelected political billionaire can’t buy his own CCTV cameras and a bodyguard big enough to block a banana shake. Other flavours are available.

Farage’s willingness to engage with parliamentary authorities is interesting for two reasons –

He seems incredibly reluctant when it’s the Standards Committee According to the i newspaper, Farage already turned down a level of security on a par with that of cabinet members and the Leader of the Opposition.

The i’s Political Editor, Caroline Wheeler, who worked on the exclusive story, shared the key points.

Exclusive: Nigel Farage turned down taxpayer-funded security including a bodyguard, car and trained driver last year, The i Paper has learned. The Reform UK leader was offered the protection following police advice on the threats he faced. He had already been receiving… https://t.co/ryTOQtrFSg — caroline wheeler (@cazjwheeler) July 13, 2026

Farage and his supporters have spent months complaining about him having to pay for his own security, although – as it turns out – not only did he have a perfectly acceptable offer of protection from Parliament, his pet crypto bros were covering the costs anyway.

As the i revealed, the level of cover would have been tailored upwards in the event of any high-risk activities, but Farage obviously thinks he need greater security than Kemi Badenoch – who, as a woman of colour, falls into the most attacked demographic in politics.

Not enough ‘Sure, Jan’ in the world for that one.

Eyes rolled.

1.

It didn't include four full time counter-milkshake specialists so I turned it down. pic.twitter.com/x6wJi8Vs5o — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) July 13, 2026

2.

Oh guess what, looks like Farage was lying about not being offered security, too.

He claims he had to take a secret £5m gift because the state 'would never help' with security. Now we find out he actually turned down taxpayer-funded protection! Wow! He's been busted again! pic.twitter.com/Vqxqxi4zvg — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) July 13, 2026

3.

Farage: “The bastards wouldn’t even give me any protection.”

Journalist: “It says here that you were offered protection.”

Farage: “Well, yes, I was offered protection… but it wasn’t good enough protection.” https://t.co/F1Sj6VbJlu — Jon Hollis (@JonHollis9) July 13, 2026

4.

Nigel Farage declined state security – and then tells us he had security taken away from him. https://t.co/2ttxoulQBF — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) July 13, 2026

5.

Well well well… Probably didn’t want the police keeping tabs on his activities… https://t.co/hGwyLMlJ3X — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) July 13, 2026

6.

Just to put this to bed once and for all Offered – declined. If because he thinks he is the most important MP in the country and the most attacked he saw it as inadequate that is his choice pic.twitter.com/dsm1lUfgmN — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) July 13, 2026

7.

So he clearly DID have security provided and fund3d by the 🇬🇧 taxpayer.@ZiaYusufUK @TiceRichard are just lying deceiving bastards. He's no longer an MP, so his security detail was downgraded 😆🤣😂 @reformparty_uk just lying bastards. — Jarviboy0208 🇪🇸 🇪🇺🌈 (@jarviboy1974uk) July 13, 2026

8.

So in short, Farage thinks he's more important than the leader of the opposition and high ranking political figures. Bizarre but ok, I guess all the milkshakings could be scary — Chris (@WheelieLaw) July 13, 2026

9.