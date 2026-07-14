Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage turned down the level of security Parliament provides for Kemi Badenoch because it wasn’t good enough – 18 eye rolls of epic proportions

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 14th, 2026

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The Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has reached out to Nigel Farage over the issue of security, to discuss the best way to deal with his – and others’ – specific needs.

It may even allow him to hold in-person surgeries, in the diminishing event of him being re-elected as the MP for Clacton. Kidding. He’d find a way to get out of that, even if the taxpayer funded the cost of the Band of the Black Watch following him everywhere, frightening milk-shake throwers with extra-loud bagpipe skirls.

He seems amenable to the idea – of state-funded security, not bagpipe-based security. As far as we know.

Here’s how he responded to Ms Mahmood.

Firstly, Old Nige isn’t an MP. We all remember him throwing his toys out of the pram to deflect from the scrutiny of his financial affairs, even if he’s forgotten.

Secondly, if he wants UK taxpayers to dig deep for the so-called Shadow Home Secretary, Zia Yusuf, to have security, then we’re going to want an explanation of why the unelected political billionaire can’t buy his own CCTV cameras and a bodyguard big enough to block a banana shake. Other flavours are available.

Farage’s willingness to engage with parliamentary authorities is interesting for two reasons –

He seems incredibly reluctant when it’s the Standards Committee

According to the i newspaper, Farage already turned down a level of security on a par with that of cabinet members and the Leader of the Opposition.

The i’s Political Editor, Caroline Wheeler, who worked on the exclusive story, shared the key points.

Farage and his supporters have spent months complaining about him having to pay for his own security, although – as it turns out – not only did he have a perfectly acceptable offer of protection from Parliament, his pet crypto bros were covering the costs anyway.

As the i revealed, the level of cover would have been tailored upwards in the event of any high-risk activities, but Farage obviously thinks he need greater security than Kemi Badenoch – who, as a woman of colour, falls into the most attacked demographic in politics.

Not enough ‘Sure, Jan’ in the world for that one.

Eyes rolled.

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