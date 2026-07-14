25 Funniest Threads Posts to Give Your Day a Lift

Social Media funny threads

Hello and welcome to our Tuesday round-up of what’s been making us laugh on Threads. They’re a funny lot over there, so it wasn’t easy to whittle it down to 25, but we really enjoyed ourselves doing it.

Here’s what made the cut. If you like them, and you have a Threads account, throw them a follow or a share.

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