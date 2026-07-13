Sport england world cup

These England football fans dealt with this wildly irritating American in the most English way possible and people loved them for it

John Plunkett. Updated July 13th, 2026

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To the World Cup, where England march on to a semi-final date with Argentina after a not always convincing but no less thrilling for it 2-1 win over Norway.

We mention it again not because of anything that happened on the pitch but because of this exchange between a couple of England football fans who had the misfortune to be sat in front of a wildly irritating American, who younger readers might recognise from the streaming world but is frankly totally lost on us.

Player of the match performance from those England fans we reckon demonstrating some out of this world self-restraint.

And fortunately for all concerned – well, apart from Plaqueboymax (Plaqueboymax?) and his idiot sidekick, obviously – this happened.

And these people surely said it best (beware – some entirely understandable strong language ahoy).

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