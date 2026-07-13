These England football fans dealt with this wildly irritating American in the most English way possible and people loved them for it

Sport england world cup

To the World Cup, where England march on to a semi-final date with Argentina after a not always convincing but no less thrilling for it 2-1 win over Norway.

We mention it again not because of anything that happened on the pitch but because of this exchange between a couple of England football fans who had the misfortune to be sat in front of a wildly irritating American, who younger readers might recognise from the streaming world but is frankly totally lost on us.

Plaqueboymax got into a heated confrontation with two England fans at the Norway vs England match after relentlessly taunting them in a Haaland cosplay “No matter where I sit in any stadium I’ll always get the most annoying person ever” pic.twitter.com/ijmfQpy8yx — Salt (@ilySalt) July 11, 2026

Player of the match performance from those England fans we reckon demonstrating some out of this world self-restraint.

And fortunately for all concerned – well, apart from Plaqueboymax (Plaqueboymax?) and his idiot sidekick, obviously – this happened.

Plaqueboymax was KICKED OUT by FIFA security after getting into an altercation with a fan at the England vs Norway World Cup match pic.twitter.com/oa0TrMFNI4 — clip (@clippedszn) July 11, 2026

And these people surely said it best (beware – some entirely understandable strong language ahoy).

1.

One of the key problems with society today is that being a fucking idiot is easily monetised, therefore essentially encouraged, and that really shouldn’t be the case https://t.co/kV88eWjcxo — KK (@_KKWWFC) July 12, 2026

2.

thank God they kicked this wanker out — 5x (@5xinday) July 11, 2026

3.

He was purposely acting like a rabid chimp to provoke real football fans, he’s a streamer who has to leech off World Cup and clip farm to get his slow ass chat moving. Nobody takes this manlet with face dermal piercings seriously — Jay (@J_Bandz1st) July 12, 2026

4.

Somebody should offer him an all expenses paid trip to Milwall west ham next season and see how long he lasts — Jesse Alderson (@JesseAlderson) July 12, 2026

5.

not to write a think piece on Twitch but it’s crazy to me how all popular streamers have 0 personality of their own and just leech off whatever is the current trending topic for content. when the fuck has PlaqueBoyMax ever cared about football https://t.co/JsDi0iLa27 — LeBLXDE James (@SW1TCHBLXDE) July 12, 2026

6.

The streamers have been one of the worst things about this world cup. Kick them all out. It used to be against the terms of service to broadcast from inside sporting events. Go back to that. https://t.co/IPZ5WiFvX8 — Mark Gottlieb (@MarkGottlieb) July 12, 2026

7.