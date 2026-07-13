Politics college JD Vance job market

JD Vance criticised college graduates for taking ‘fake jobs’ – 17 very professional and especially real take downs

Saul Hutson. Updated July 13th, 2026

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There aren’t a lot of likeable people in the Donald Trump White House these days. To stand out amongst the punchable faces takes a special brand of smugness and condescension.

Enter: JD Vance.

The Vice President has a way of talking down to every single voter base he’s supposed to be courting on his assumed run for President in 2028.

His latest target: anyone with a college education.

The lack of awareness Vance displays every time he opens his mouth is stunning. He attacks so many different groups for so many different reasons it’s hard to understand how he has any fans left at all.

He certainly doesn’t have any supporters on Twitter based on the replies below.

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