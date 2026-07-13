JD Vance criticised college graduates for taking ‘fake jobs’ – 17 very professional and especially real take downs

Politics college JD Vance job market

There aren’t a lot of likeable people in the Donald Trump White House these days. To stand out amongst the punchable faces takes a special brand of smugness and condescension.

Enter: JD Vance.

The Vice President has a way of talking down to every single voter base he’s supposed to be courting on his assumed run for President in 2028.

His latest target: anyone with a college education.

Vance: A lot of the people who are going and getting 4-year degrees, they’re not like engineers and doctors. They have fake jobs pic.twitter.com/HfWqV1z47K — FactPost (@factpostnews) July 10, 2026

The lack of awareness Vance displays every time he opens his mouth is stunning. He attacks so many different groups for so many different reasons it’s hard to understand how he has any fans left at all.

He certainly doesn’t have any supporters on Twitter based on the replies below.

1.

Says the fake vice president who works for a fake president. — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) July 10, 2026

2.

mr. vance you got a ba in political science and philosphy from ohio state university https://t.co/OPvDTDe8hF — Lux_Stella (@Lux_Stella_) July 10, 2026

3.

Very few jobs are faker than being vice president. https://t.co/IB6ZhdfMPV — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) July 10, 2026

4.

Like writing fake biographical novels? — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) July 10, 2026

5.

His job is professional ass-kisser with government benefits. — Giselle💃🇺🇸 (@kgiselle653) July 10, 2026

6.

The more he talks the more it’s clear his hillbilly origin story book had a ghost writer or 2 https://t.co/b5cbRRF8hC — Rachel True (@RachelTrue) July 10, 2026

7.