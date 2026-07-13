James O’Brien pointed out how Nigel Farage is laughing at his own supporters and these proud patriots didn’t see the funny side

Pics james o'brien nigel farage

If you’re not a regular listener to LBC then you probably won’t know that mid-morning presenter James O’Brien has had the last two weeks off, and what a fortnight it’s been.

So when he returned from his break on Monday it was only natural that he should have lots to say about his nemesis, Nigel Farage.

First off was this, in which he had an especially unflattering but entirely on-point take on the Reform UK leader.

‘I just wasn’t feeling it.’ James O’Brien isn’t sure if Nigel Farage is either ‘finished on a national level’, or if he’s ‘the irremovable skidmark on British politics’. pic.twitter.com/ZDB3E5F39t — LBC (@LBC) July 13, 2026

But even better was this, in which he pointed out how Farage had been basically been laughing in the face of his own supporters.

“He’s laughing at you… ‘These people are so thick,’ he’s saying.” James O’Brien points out the ‘hypocrisy’ in Nigel Farage mocking Keir Starmer’s clothing donations. pic.twitter.com/cKuF7ajVWn — LBC (@LBC) July 13, 2026

And the fury that it prompted from these proud patriots was quite the sight.

Grow up O Brien!! This relentless Farage bashing dirge is pathetic!! You’re frothing at the mouth!! — Power Puss 🐈‍⬛ 🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿i🇮🇱 (@Kimmi8489758911) July 13, 2026

You’re a vile Cnut O’Brien!!

Over 25% of electorate plan to vote REFORM in the next GE! Most of them from poor/working class areas who’ve had enough of the massive illegal immigration racket and the failure of Labour!! pic.twitter.com/8GHs6v2mC2 — Power Puss 🐈‍⬛ 🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿i🇮🇱 (@Kimmi8489758911) July 13, 2026

James O Brien is thick, hateful, Nigel Farage obsessed individual who needs help. — Marie a Lancashire lass🇬🇧 🌸🚜🎹 (@MarieParrish) July 13, 2026

We’re with this person.

Describes Farage to a tee https://t.co/Bv0aWaPmdx — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) July 13, 2026

And indeed this person.

O’Brien nails it again, no wonder those on the right dislike him. 👏🏼 https://t.co/VBEBHiP116 — Vivian McKerrell (@VivianMcKerrell) July 13, 2026

Source @LBC