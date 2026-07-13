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James O’Brien pointed out how Nigel Farage is laughing at his own supporters and these proud patriots didn’t see the funny side

John Plunkett. Updated July 13th, 2026

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If you’re not a regular listener to LBC then you probably won’t know that mid-morning presenter James O’Brien has had the last two weeks off, and what a fortnight it’s been.

So when he returned from his break on Monday it was only natural that he should have lots to say about his nemesis, Nigel Farage.

First off was this, in which he had an especially unflattering but entirely on-point take on the Reform UK leader.

But even better was this, in which he pointed out how Farage had been basically been laughing in the face of his own supporters.

And the fury that it prompted from these proud patriots was quite the sight.

We’re with this person.

And indeed this person.

Source @LBC