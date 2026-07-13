Life beach chicago

An American posted a photo of people sunbathing in Chicago and the rest of the world responded as one

John Plunkett. Updated July 13th, 2026

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To Chicago now, where @RealCGriff went viral – wildly viral – with this picture of people sunbathing ‘on the beach’.

It remains to be seen just how entirely serious he was when he wrote that, but there was no end of people taking it very seriously indeed. Because, well …

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