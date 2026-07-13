An American posted a photo of people sunbathing in Chicago and the rest of the world responded as one

Life beach chicago

To Chicago now, where @RealCGriff went viral – wildly viral – with this picture of people sunbathing ‘on the beach’.

Living in Chicago is awesome because you can just go chill on the beach whenever you want pic.twitter.com/WUpEGZxznL — Connor Griffin (@RealCGriff) July 12, 2026

It remains to be seen just how entirely serious he was when he wrote that, but there was no end of people taking it very seriously indeed. Because, well …

1.

My brother in Christ is that concrete https://t.co/WfNxYMui8A — The Kevin Harlan Effect (@KevHarlanEffect) July 12, 2026

2.

genuine question for chicagoans dose the concrete burn the hell out of you in the summer or is it fine https://t.co/U3DolQEe9k — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) July 13, 2026

3.

Dudes in Chicago be like “let’s hit the beach” pic.twitter.com/EcI7g4Ufs1 — Tony on the boat (@realfromtheboat) July 12, 2026

4.

5.

“Look at this hole I just dug” pic.twitter.com/YHNW6xMHby — EPIC (Travel with Crypto) (@EpicOnChain) July 13, 2026

6.