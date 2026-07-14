Donald Trump was at pains to point out his Iran war could be going worse and it wasn’t the slam dunk he thought it was

US donald trump Iran Kaitlan Collins

Donald Trump has declared victory in his war on Iran at least 30 times at the time we write this (and probably a lot more by the time you read it).

And yet despite that the United States continues to drop bombs on the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz remains closed. It’s almost as if Trump hasn’t won at all, isn’t it?

So it was only natural that CNN’s White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins should want to ask the president just how long this war is going to last and whether the American people should basically accept it as the ‘new normal’.

And Trump’s new catch-all response wasn’t the slam dunk he presumably thought it was.

Collins: You’ve been bombing Iran for months now. Is this just the new normal for the American people? Trump: Well, you know, we were in Vietnam for 19 years… pic.twitter.com/qJe3zNs8cW — Acyn (@Acyn) July 13, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Comparing his illegal war to the one he dodged 5 times certainly is a choice. https://t.co/XwFfW34fzF — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 13, 2026

2.

He has fully lost his mind. Every minute he remains in power is another minute Americans and the rest of the world are in danger. It really is that black and white. https://t.co/f4mLOa1e3b — Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) July 13, 2026

3.

He has the argument skills and historical perspective of a 2 yr old. — Arbiter of Cool (@ArbiterofCool) July 13, 2026

4.

The famously popular war https://t.co/vgcb0Ozt7z — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) July 13, 2026

5.

He was asked if endless bombing is becoming normal. Instead of explaining his policy, he changed the subject to a war that ended before many Americans were born. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 13, 2026

6.

The bombs in Vietnam didn’t cost $2 million a piece. https://t.co/uoAJslD4im — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 13, 2026

7.