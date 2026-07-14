US donald trump Iran Kaitlan Collins

Donald Trump was at pains to point out his Iran war could be going worse and it wasn’t the slam dunk he thought it was

John Plunkett. Updated July 14th, 2026

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Donald Trump has declared victory in his war on Iran at least 30 times at the time we write this (and probably a lot more by the time you read it).

And yet despite that the United States continues to drop bombs on the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz remains closed. It’s almost as if Trump hasn’t won at all, isn’t it?

So it was only natural that CNN’s White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins should want to ask the president just how long this war is going to last and whether the American people should basically accept it as the ‘new normal’.

And Trump’s new catch-all response wasn’t the slam dunk he presumably thought it was.

And these people surely said it best.

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