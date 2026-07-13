Politics donald trump lindsay graham spencer pratt

A wannabe Maga politician tried to shame people for not mourning Lindsay Graham properly and it backfired in spectacular fashion

Saul Hutson. Updated July 13th, 2026

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Spencer Pratt “rose” to “prominence” as a background “character” on the “reality” TV show, The Hills.

He wasn’t even interesting enough to stand out amongst a bunch of ditzy trust fund babies back then, but now he thinks he deserves a shot at running Los Angeles as mayor.

(Narrator: he did not. He lost in the primary last month.)

Now, in a desperate bid to stay relevant, Pratt is Tweeting out pedantic takes on how to mourn the death of US Senator Lindsay Graham, who passed away over the weekend.

Here is Pratt lecturing his followers on how to properly pay respects to the controversial and flip-flopping politician:

Pratt definitely struck a chord with his comments, it was just not the chord he was hoping for, as the more than 6,000 replies all had a similarly pointed response.

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