A wannabe Maga politician tried to shame people for not mourning Lindsay Graham properly and it backfired in spectacular fashion

Politics donald trump lindsay graham spencer pratt

Spencer Pratt “rose” to “prominence” as a background “character” on the “reality” TV show, The Hills.

He wasn’t even interesting enough to stand out amongst a bunch of ditzy trust fund babies back then, but now he thinks he deserves a shot at running Los Angeles as mayor.

(Narrator: he did not. He lost in the primary last month.)

Now, in a desperate bid to stay relevant, Pratt is Tweeting out pedantic takes on how to mourn the death of US Senator Lindsay Graham, who passed away over the weekend.

Here is Pratt lecturing his followers on how to properly pay respects to the controversial and flip-flopping politician:

You can tell a lot about a person by how they react when someone dies. — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) July 12, 2026

Pratt definitely struck a chord with his comments, it was just not the chord he was hoping for, as the more than 6,000 replies all had a similarly pointed response.

See below.

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You can tell a lot about a person by how they ignore a genocide. https://t.co/gxQoIaeD3v — Dan Bilzerian for Congress (@ElectBilzerian) July 12, 2026

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