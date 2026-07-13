Politics count binface nigel farage Reform UK

The US media’s reporting on Binface vs. Farage is yet more exquisite humiliation for the former MP for Clacton – 17 drops of the purest schadenfreude

David Harris. Updated July 13th, 2026

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Not long now before the people of Clacton get to choose which of two political heavyweights will represent them in parliament – Nigel Farage or Count Binface. The by election is set for 13th August, and some bookmakers are offering odds of lower than 4-1 on Binface being victorious. Could it really happen? Oh please let it happen!

It’s such a great story that it’s even being reported on by the US media, who seem to be revelling in the preposterousness of it all. Here’s MSNBC reporter, Katy Tur, struggling to keep a straight face throughout.

Thanks to Sophie Socket for sharing on Twitter.

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