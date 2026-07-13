The US media’s reporting on Binface vs. Farage is yet more exquisite humiliation for the former MP for Clacton – 17 drops of the purest schadenfreude

Politics count binface nigel farage Reform UK

Not long now before the people of Clacton get to choose which of two political heavyweights will represent them in parliament – Nigel Farage or Count Binface. The by election is set for 13th August, and some bookmakers are offering odds of lower than 4-1 on Binface being victorious. Could it really happen? Oh please let it happen!

It’s such a great story that it’s even being reported on by the US media, who seem to be revelling in the preposterousness of it all. Here’s MSNBC reporter, Katy Tur, struggling to keep a straight face throughout.

Thanks to Sophie Socket for sharing on Twitter.

Even the American media is laughing at Farage 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/7Qiqeju06H — 💙 Sophie Socket ♠️ (@Socket1Sophie) July 11, 2026

Delicious! Others agreed.

1.

‘The guy on the right’ says it all! Ha ha reform really are a bit of a joke — MOD (@matty_odonoghue) July 11, 2026

2.

Proving that he's better than a garbage bin is quite the challenge for Farage. Garbage Farage.

BINDAY is coming. — Dennis Carey (@dmpcarey) July 12, 2026

3.

I’m American and I can’t tell you how entertaining I find this! — Lady Catherine (@sienesecath) July 11, 2026

4.

There's something key in there that Farage will hate. "You may recognise him from the campaign trail with President Trump".

Trump doesn't like stuff like this.

Doesn't like being associated with jokes.

Farage might be about to lose his access to Trump. — Gregg 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@GreggC_CC) July 11, 2026

5.

Feels like a side story in an episode from the Simpsons. Only thing missing is Kent Brockmen. 😅 — Homeowner since 2006 (@Mr____79) July 11, 2026

6.

Brilliant, this makes Farage look a complete tit — Amor Vincit Omnia (@KeithPickerin12) July 11, 2026

7.

The best news coverage of politics in a long time 😂 you could tell she was trying so hard to keep it together — Nirave 尼拉夫 (@nirave) July 11, 2026

8.

This is by far a better summary of the situation than any I've heard in the British media. — MaddieB44 (@portiavenice1) July 11, 2026

9.